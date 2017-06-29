29 Jun 2017
The Modern Maori Quartet release two singles from their forthcoming debut album, 'That’s Us!'

29 June 2017 - 0 Comments

After their Australian premiere at the Queensland Cabaret Festival 2017 and performances in Yeppoon, Queensland the good looking, suave and multi-talented quartet return home to release not one but two singles from their forthcoming debut album, That’s Us!

Māreikura, released 23rd June is a waiata in Te Reo Māori featuring the stunning vocals of Awhimai Fraser and is an ode to all women globally. Māreikura in Māori literally refers to the supreme Goddesses of the Twelfth Heaven. The band explain their choice in releasing this single in celebration of Matariki, "As young men who have all been raised by strong women, we wrote this waiata to acknowledge women as the pillars that provide the foundation of our world. Women are the doorway to life, the heartbeat of Māori culture and the first voice heard on the Marae".

Watch the performance of Māreikura HERE on Radio NZ National

The next single, Kai Song, to be released 30th June, is in typical Modern Māori Quartet fashion, charming and funny. The song celebrates one of the many things the bros love about their Māori culture; sharing kai with their whānau! In Māori, those special people that prepare the food are called Ringawera. It is only with their hard work in the back that everything in the front can go smoothly: Ko te amorangi ki mua, ko te hāpai ō ki muri.

Matu, Francis, Maaka, Matariki and James say, "We feel blessed to have amazing ringawera in our MMQ whānau, keeping us fed both in body and sprit so it was only natural for us to write this delicious and hearty song to say thank you and we want to gift this song freely in that spirit of thanks."

Kai Song can be downloaded for FREE
from Friday June 30th
from the band's official website
http://www.modernmaoriquartet.nz/

These two songs are being released to celebrate Matariki.

MODERN MĀORI QUARTET
debut original album, That's Us!
is set for release Friday 15th September
via Rhythmethod / DRM.

That's Us! features 12 tracks of original waiata. All songs and lyrics composed by Modern Māori Quartet; James Tito, Maaka Pohatu, Matariki Whatarau, Francis Kora & Matu Ngaropo. 

The album, produced by Francis Kora, features some of New Zealand's most talented musicians including Mahuia Bridgman-Cooper (Co-Producer), Dixon Nacey (Guitar), Chris O'Connor (Drums), Thabani Gapara (Saxophone), Andy Cochrane (Keyboard), Awhimai Fraser (Vocals) and Temuera Morrison (Vocals).

