After their Australian premiere at the Queensland Cabaret Festival 2017 and performances in Yeppoon, Queensland the good looking, suave and multi-talented quartet return home to release not one but two singles from their forthcoming debut album,

That’s Us!Māreikura, released 23rd June is a waiata in Te Reo Māori featuring the stunning vocals of Awhimai Fraser and is an ode to all women globally. Māreikura in Māori literally refers to the supreme Goddesses of the Twelfth Heaven. The band explain their choice in releasing this single in celebration of Matariki, "As young men who have all been raised by strong women, we wrote this waiata to acknowledge women as the pillars that provide the foundation of our world. Women are the doorway to life, the heartbeat of Māori culture and the first voice heard on the Marae".

Watch the performance of Māreikura HERE on Radio NZ National

