Music News - The Modern Maori Quartet release two singles from their forthcoming debut album, 'That’s Us!'
29 June 2017 - 0 Comments
After their Australian premiere at the Queensland Cabaret Festival 2017 and performances in Yeppoon, Queensland the good looking, suave and multi-talented quartet return home to release
not one but two singles from their forthcoming debut album, That’s Us! Māreikura,
released 23rd June is
a waiata in Te Reo Māori featuring
the stunning vocals of Awhimai
Fraser and is an ode to all women globally.
Māreikura in Māori literally refers to the supreme Goddesses of the
Twelfth Heaven. The band explain their choice in releasing this single in
celebration of Matariki, "As young men who have all been raised by
strong women, we wrote this waiata to acknowledge women as the pillars
that provide the foundation of our world. Women are the doorway to life,
the heartbeat of Māori culture and the first voice heard on the
Marae".
Watch the performance of Māreikura HERE on Radio NZ National
The next single, Kai
Song,
to be released 30th June, is in
typical Modern Māori Quartet fashion, charming and funny. The song
celebrates one of the many things the bros love about their
Māori culture; sharing kai with their whānau! In Māori, those
special people that prepare the food are called Ringawera. It is only with their hard
work in the back that everything in the front can go smoothly: Ko te amorangi
ki mua, ko te hāpai ō ki muri.
Matu, Francis, Maaka, Matariki and James say, "We feel blessed to
have amazing ringawera in our MMQ whānau, keeping us fed both in body and sprit
so it was only natural for us to write this delicious and hearty song to say
thank you and we want to gift this song freely in that spirit of
thanks."
Kai Song can
be downloaded for FREE
from Friday June 30th
from the band's official website
http://www.modernmaoriquartet.nz/
These two songs are
being released to celebrate Matariki.
MODERN MĀORI QUARTET
debut original
album, That's Us!
is set for release
Friday 15th September
via Rhythmethod
/ DRM.
That's Us! features
12 tracks of original waiata. All songs and lyrics composed by Modern
Māori Quartet; James
Tito, Maaka Pohatu, Matariki Whatarau, Francis Kora & Matu Ngaropo.
The album, produced by Francis Kora, features some of New Zealand's most
talented musicians including Mahuia
Bridgman-Cooper (Co-Producer), Dixon Nacey (Guitar), Chris O'Connor (Drums), Thabani
Gapara (Saxophone), Andy
Cochrane (Keyboard), Awhimai
Fraser (Vocals) and Temuera
Morrison (Vocals).
