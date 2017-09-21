21 Sep 2017
Music News - Feist announces New Zealand show

21 September 2017 - 0 Comments

Four-time Grammy nominee Feistwill make her long-awaited New Zealand headlining debut, with one show only at Auckland’s Powerstation on Saturday, November 25.
 
Touring in support of her fourth full-length album Pleasure which was released in April, the Canadian singer-songwriter returns to New Zealand after five years, last in Auckland as part of the 2012 Laneway Festival.
 
Tickets go on sale at 10 am Thursday, September 28. My Live Nation members can be among the first to secure tickets during the exclusive pre-sale beginning at 10 am Monday, September 25.
 
For complete tour and ticketing information, visit: livenation.co.nz.
 
Beginning her career with an impressive record touring with Broken Social Scene and Peaches, Feist’s solo material has seen her become one of Canada’s most lauded artists, collecting no fewer than 11 Juno Awards, including two Artist of the Year nods since her debut release Let It Die in 2004.
 
Returning with her first album in six years, Pleasurelends itself perfectly to a live setting, placing Feist firmly as an inventive and talented guitarist bolstered by raw vocal arrangements and imbued with an unruly spirit courtesy of her punk roots. An album that presents a study on self-awareness while daringly and joyfully playing with genre, expect an intimate and expressive evening from this remarkable live talent.
 
With her catalogue having sold over 3 million units worldwide and amassed more than 500 million streams, alongside appearances on Saturday Night Live, selling out the Hollywood Bowl, and boasting the second-most-watched video in Sesame Street history, Feist is an artist not to be missed.

FEIST
 Pleasure Tour 2017
 
THE POWERSTATION, AUCKLAND - SATURDAY NOVEMBER 25

TICKETS ON SALE 10AM THURSDAY SEPTEMBER 28

My Live Nation pre-sale: 10am September 25 until 5pm September 27 
For complete tour and ticketing information, visit:
www.listentofeist.com or www.livenation.co.nz
