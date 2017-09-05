5 Sep 2017
  • Bic Runga Announces Three Tour Dates to Celebrate 20th Anniversary of Drive

Bic Runga Announces Three Tour Dates to Celebrate 20th Anniversary of Drive

05 September 2017 - 0 Comments

After receiving almost every musical honour in New Zealand, Bic Runga – our own fashionable music icon – continues her unparalleled career. Recently chosen as one of five finalists for the top Silver Scroll songwriting award, Bic once again proves that her creativity knows no bounds.
 
To celebrate the 20th anniversary of the release of her first album, Drive, Bic will enchant audiences with a special performance of the entire recording, her first of many multi-platinum records. The second half of the evening will feature selected hits and hand-picked gems from her many other releases, with accompaniment from very special guests.
 
Bic Runga is an ambassador for the Maia Health Foundation, based in Christchurch, raising money for Canterbury’s health system. Bic is donating $5 from each ticket sold at the Christchurch concert to Maia.

“It is such a privilege and pleasure for the Māia Health Foundation to be able to work with Bic and to celebrate this concert with her. Bic is an amazing ambassador of Māia’s and with her support we are helping fund much needed enhancement projects within our health system,” says Michael Flatman, Chief Executive, Maia Health Foundation
 
An Evening with Bic Runga
and Special Guests:
A Celebration of Drive
 
Friday 20th October
Isaac Theatre Royal, Christchurch
 
Thursday 2nd November
Civic Theatre, Auckland
 
Friday 3rd November
Opera House, Wellington
 
Tickets on sale now from Bicrunga.com

Bic Runga - Sway

Bic Runga’s captivating voice and songs have been woven into the musical fabric of New Zealand. Bic’s first album, Drive, has gone platinum 11 times. Her next two studio albums also achieved platinum status: Beautiful Collision (10x Platinum), Birds (3x Platinum). Critically acclaimed Belle and Close Your Eyes followed after a hiatus, and demonstrate Bic's unfaltering vocal talents and songwriting abilities.

Bic has been awarded almost every musical honour a Kiwi could receive – a Silver Scroll for Sway; 20 Tui awards (the most won by one person); bestowed with an Order of Merit by the Queen; in 2016 both inducted into the New Zealand Hall of Fame and granted a New Zealand Herald Legacy Award. In August, 2017, She was one of five female nominees nominated for a Silver Scroll songwriting award for the song Close Your Eyes, the title track of her latest record.

Always stylish, Bic is the queen of cool, her fans transcending generations, admired by those who have watched her grow up as well as those who have grown up watching her. Bic’s success has paved the way for many other Kiwi female musicians; Nadia Reid has described Bic’s voice as “pure, clear, wise, and melancholic.”
 
“Bic Runga is one of New Zealand’s most lauded artists, a singer-songwriter with a natural flair for words and melody, and a voice that defies age or current musical fashions.” Amanda Mills, Audio Culture
 
Drive was released in August 1997 and received widespread popular acclaim. The album featured seven singles, including Drive and Suddenly Strange, making it one of the most iconic albums in New Zealand history. Drive also secured the New Zealand Music Award for Album of the Year after going seven times platinum.

To commemorate this 20-year celebration, Sony has re-released Bic Runga's debut album Drivewith bonus tracks, including the original single mix of one of its most famous songs, Sway.
 
Arguably the most prolific track from the album was Sway, and one which, two decades on, remains top of many people's list of homegrown favourites. Sway received plaudits at the New Zealand Music Awards with a trio of nods for 'Single of the Year', 'Best Songwriter' and 'Best Engineer' for Simon Sheridan. Fun fact: Sway has been covered by singers throughout East Asia to attract viewers to their respective YouTube channels.
 
Extra tracks on the 20th Anniversary version of Drive are:
Dust (from the Hey CD single)
All Fall Down (from the Suddenly Strange CD single)
Close The Door, Put Out The Light (from the Hey CD single)
Sway (original single mix)

