4 Sep 2017
Lionel Richie With Chic Featuring Nile Rodgers - Tour Rescheduled From October To April 2018

04 September 2017 - 0 Comments

Fans of Lionel Richie and Chic featuring Nile Rodgers, please be advised that due to changes in the international touring schedule, the forthcoming massive ALL THE HITS New Zealand tour will now take place in April 2018.

For those who have already purchased tickets, they remain valid for the shows in April 2018 and you will be contacted by your place of purchase shortly with full details.

Lionel Richie and CHIC featuring Nile Rodgers BRAND NEW tour dates:

AUCKLAND – Thursday 12 April at Spark Arena, www.ticketmaster.co.nz

CHRISTCHURCH – Sunday 15 April at Horncastle Arena, www.ticketek.co.nz 

International superstar, Lionel Richie, has a discography of albums and singles that are second to none.  His music is part of the fabric of pop music; in fact, Lionel Richie is one of only two songwriters in history to achieve the honour of having #1 records for nine consecutive years. With over 100 million albums sold worldwide, an Oscar, a Golden Globe, four Grammy awards and the distinction of MusiCares person of the year in 2016, the Tuskegee, Alabama native is a true music icon.   

There can be little argument that CHIC was disco’s greatest band and among music legends the co-founder and guitarist Nile Rodgers is truly exceptional.  Rodgers pioneered a musical language that generated chart-topping pop smashes like Le Freak, Dance Dance Dance (Yowsah, Yowsah, Yowsah), I Want Your Love and Everybody Dance. Good Times was not only CHIC’S biggest global hit but defined a whole music, an entire era and sparked the event of hip-hop!

Rodgers amplifies his legacy as a multi-Grammy-winning composer, producer, arranger, guitarist by continuing to traverse new terrain, with more recent collaborations including Daft Punk, Pharrell Williams, Avicii, Laura Mvula, Keith Urban, Disclosure and Sam Smith. Historic and defining work as producer and performer with artists including Sister Sledge, Diana Ross, David Bowie, Bryan Ferry, Duran Duran and Madonna is legendary. On April 7, 2017 Nile Rodgers was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame and received an Award for Musical Excellence.

Tickets for the Lionel Richie and Chic featuring Nile Rodgers BRAND NEW April tour dates are on sale NOW from www.ticketmaster.co.nz and www.ticketek.co.nz

For more, please visit: www.lionelrichie.com or www.tegdainty.com.au/


 

Comments

There are currently no comments for this article. Please log in to add new comments.

