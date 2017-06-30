Teenage thrash metal band Alien Weaponry are shaking things up with the release of their third single, Rū Ana Te Whenua. Aptly translated as ‘The Earth Trembles,’ the song is about band members Henry and Lewis de Jong’s ancestor, Te Ahoaho, who fought in the historic battle at Gate Pa, Tauranga.

In the 1864 battle, 230 Māori dug themselves into the hilltop at Pukehinahina and withstood the heaviest artillery bombardment the British army has ever delivered, resulting in a crushing defeat for the 1700 strong British forces and changing the course of history.

Now, the trio, including the de Jong brothers on drums and guitar/lead vocals, along with Ethan Trembath on bass, is set to change the course of history – with nearly a quarter of a million Facebook views in the 48 hours since the video was released on Friday, the song is set to become one of those iconic kiwi anthems that signals a new milestone in our musical landscape.

Watch the music video on YouTube here

Watch the music video on Facebook here

Singing entirely in Te Reo Māori, Alien Weaponry has managed to capture the imaginations of Māori and Pākeha, diehard metal fans and grandmothers alike with their unique combination of thrash metal and Te Reo Māori. Here is what the fans on Facebook are saying:

“Usually when Metal songs play, I change the song. I couldn't help but listen to the whole thing. I even rewind and played again!” – Karen

“Sick of seeing rappers and reggae representing Maori … so awesome to see Heavy Metal doing their bit too ... done Aotearoa proud boys.” - Noel

“I love heavy metal and this awesome group Alien Weaponry has nailed it. Maori Kiwi song music sounds has brought so much excitement tears joy to this old rocker soul of mine.” – Lisa

“I use to think this genre of music was a joke....this is bloody awesome ...” – Iksta

“Why can’t we hear this at test matches instead of the haka?” – Sam

The song is available now for download and streaming from all digital platforms.

Alien Weaponry will kick off a 7-date nationwide tour this Saturday 8 July at the Totara St venue in Mt Maunganui; followed by shows in Palmerston North, Wellington, Nelson, Christchurch, Hamilton and Auckland in August and September.

Online – www.alienweaponry.com

Facebook – www.facebook.com/AlienWeaponry/