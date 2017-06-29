Music News - Northern Bass first lineup announcement
29 June 2017 - 0 Comments
The first lineup for the seventh annual Northern Bass Music
Festival in Mangawhai is here!
ANDY C * FOREIGN BEGGARS * GOLDIE * POST MALONE
SALMONELLA DUB with TIKI TAANE
SHAPESHIFTER *
STORMZY
----------------------------
A SKILLZ * BLACK SUN
EMPIRE * DOC SCOTT * HYBRID MINDS
KAMANDI * KILLBOX (Ed
Rush + Audio) * LADI6 * MONTELL2099 * NADIA ROSE
STATE OF MIND * STICKYBUDS * SWINDLE * TRUTH
--------------------
ABDUL KAY * DYLAN C *
HAAN808 * JESSB
SILVA MC * T1R *
THE ANXIENTS
---------
PLUS MANY MORE TO COME
After last year’s wildly
successful festival, promoters Fuzen have raised the stakes, announcing a
lineup loaded with some of the worlds most in demand performers.
The 13 international plus 13 local acts that make up the first
announcement, are part of a final lineup of over 60 artists who together will
provide the perfect soundtrack to celebrate the old, and ring in the New Year.
Festival director Gareth Popham says; “We work hard every year to bring our
audience the best possible Northern Bass experience. We are constantly
striving to book the best lineup, improve our facilities and make sure we
create the best onsite vibe. Hands down we think this is our best lineup yet.
Northern Bass 17/18 is going to be epic”.
With more artist announcements still to come, who can argue! Tickets will sell
fast!
There are currently no comments for this article. Please log in to add new comments.