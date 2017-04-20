26 Apr 2017
Tami Neilson and her Hot Rockin' Band of Rhythm present Tami Neilson sings! 'Songs of Sinners' NZ tour 2017

24 April 2017 - 0 Comments

In her most extensive headline tour of New Zealand this year, multi-award winning songstress Tami Neilson and her Hot Rockin’ Band of Rhythm are taking their hit show the ‘Songs Of Sinners’ on the road this May and June! 

Playing up the country over a month Tami and her band will belt out classics and rarities from the greats who have had a hand in creating and inspiring the powerhouse that Tami is today. The second set will comprise of Tami Neilson originals including APRA Silver Scroll winning song Walk Back To Your Arms from 2014’s Dynamite and newer singles from 2015’s Don’t Be Afraid.

Songs of Sinners’ is a journey through soul, country, gospel and blues and how it all became rock and roll, as Tami sings the songs of the musicians that were there as it happened – Sister Rosetta Thorpe, Howlin’ Wolf, Mavis Staples, Blind Willie Johnson, Bob Dylan, Johnny Cash, Tom Waits and many, many more. 

Tami Neilson has spent a significant amount of time overseas in the past year playing sold out shows across North America and Canada and dazzling audiences with every performance.

“All those in attendance last night shared those chills you get when you know you’re in the presence of a star. The rest of the world may not know it yet, but Tami Neilson is a star, the real deal” FYI Music News, Canada

“When Tami covered the old Otis Rush song Reap What You Sew the room was awash in one of those moments you only get to experience a few times in your entire musical life.” Saving Country Music, USA

Don your tassels and sequins for a hot-rockin’ night with Tami as she sings the songs of sinners!

Tami Neilson

WATCH: Tami Neilson - Holy Moses

TAMI NEILSON AND HER HOT ROCKIN' BAND OF RHYTHM PRESENT...
Tami Neilson Sings! The Songs of Sinners New Zealand Tour 2017.  

Tickets on sale from Monday 24 April (Midday NZST) 

Thu 25 May | Charles Luney Theatre, Christchurch (Jazz and Blues Festival)

Fri 26 May | Plato, Dunedin (18+)
ticketmaster.co.nz| Ph: 0800 111 999 | www.utr.co.nz

Sat 27 May | The Sherwood, Queenstown (18+)
ticketmaster.co.nz | Ph: 0800 111 999 | www.utr.co.nz

Wed 7 Jun | St Peter's Hall, Paekakariki (All Ages)
ticketmaster.co.nz | Ph: 0800 111 999 |www.utr.co.nz | RG's Organic Fruit & Veges 

Thu 8 Jun | Meow, Wellington (Jazz Festival)

Fri 9 Jun | The Mayfair, New Plymouth (18+)
ticketmaster.co.nz | Ph: 0800 111 999 | www.utr.co.nz | The venue 

Sat 10 Jun | Totara Street, Tauranga (18+)
ticketmaster.co.nz | Ph: 0800 111 999 | www.utr.co.nz

Sun 11 Jun | The Ballroom, Napier (All Ages)
ticketek.co.nz | 0800 842 538  

Fri 16 Jun | Nirvana Lounge, Hamilton (18+)
ticketmaster.co.nz | Ph: 0800 111 999 | www.utr.co.nz 

Sat 17 Jun | The Tuning Fork, Auckland (All Ages)
ticketmaster.co.nz | Ph: 0800 111 999  

Sun 18 Jun | The Sawmill, Leigh(matinee show) (18+)
ticketmaster.co.nz | Ph: 0800 111 999 | www.utr.co.nz | The venue 
