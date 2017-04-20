In her most extensive headline tour of New
Zealand this year, multi-award winning songstress Tami Neilson
and her Hot
Rockin’ Band of Rhythm are taking their hit show the ‘Songs Of Sinners
’
on the road this May and June!
Playing up the country over a month Tami and her band will belt out classics
and rarities from the greats who have had a hand in creating and inspiring the
powerhouse that Tami is today. The second set will comprise of Tami Neilson
originals including APRA Silver Scroll winning song Walk Back To Your Arms
from 2014’s Dynamite
and newer singles from 2015’s Don’t Be Afraid
.
‘Songs of Sinners
’
is a journey through soul, country, gospel and blues and how it all became rock
and roll, as Tami sings the songs of the musicians that were there as it
happened – Sister
Rosetta Thorpe, Howlin’ Wolf, Mavis Staples, Blind Willie Johnson, Bob Dylan,
Johnny Cash, Tom Waits and many, many more.
Tami Neilson has spent a significant amount of time overseas in the past year
playing sold out shows across North America and Canada and dazzling audiences
with every performance.
“All those in attendance last night shared those chills you get when you know
you’re in the presence of a star. The rest of the world may not know it yet,
but Tami Neilson is a star, the real deal” FYI
Music News, Canada
“When Tami covered the old Otis Rush song Reap What You Sew the room was awash
in one of those moments you only get to experience a few times in your entire
musical life.” Saving
Country Music, USA
Don your tassels and sequins for a hot-rockin’ night with Tami as she sings the
songs of sinners!
|
|
|
WATCH: Tami Neilson - Holy Moses
TAMI NEILSON AND HER HOT ROCKIN' BAND OF RHYTHM PRESENT...
Tami Neilson Sings! The Songs
of Sinners New Zealand Tour 2017.
Tickets on sale from Monday 24 April (Midday NZST)
Thu 25 May | Charles
Luney Theatre, Christchurch (Jazz and Blues Festival)
Fri 26 May | Plato,
Dunedin (18+)
Sat 27 May | The
Sherwood, Queenstown (18+)
Wed 7 Jun | St
Peter's Hall, Paekakariki (All Ages)
Thu 8 Jun | Meow,
Wellington (Jazz Festival)
Fri 9 Jun | The
Mayfair, New Plymouth (18+)
Sat 10 Jun | Totara
Street, Tauranga (18+)
Sun 11 Jun | The
Ballroom, Napier (All Ages)
Fri 16 Jun | Nirvana
Lounge, Hamilton (18+)
Sat 17 Jun | The
Tuning Fork, Auckland (All Ages)
Sun 18 Jun | The
Sawmill, Leigh(matinee show) (18+)
