3 Feb 2017
Music News - I Am Giant Release Brand New Single ‘Dead Flower’

03 February 2017 - 0 Comments

After a two year hiatus I Am Giant are back with a brand new song Dead Flowerreleased today.  The single features long term band member Aja Timu on lead vocals for the first time.
 
‘People have always commented on the strength of Aja’s backing vocals at shows’ says drummer Shelton Woolright ‘and this track shows just how great his voice is and why he’s the perfect fit to front the band’
 
With the three membes of the band living in different countries (Matthews in UK, Woolright in NZ and Timu in Australia),  the song wasn’t fully realised until Shelton and Aja flew to the UK in late 2016 for an intensive writing and recording session.  
 
Dead Flower has all the hallmarks of a classic I Am Giant anthemic hit - big guitar riffs, melodic breaks and a big chorus. 
 
“Some of us are addicted to learning the hard way and the chorus in the song is “She holds my dead flower where I can’t live without her” which I think says about all we need to on the meaning of the song’ explains Paul Matthews
 
I Am Giant are returning to New Zealand to play Homegrown in Wellington on Saturday March 4th.
 
Dead Flower new single out now on all digital platforms including Spotify and Apple Music/Itunes. I Am Giant’s third album is due out late 2017.

