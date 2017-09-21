21 Sep 2017
UsernamePassword

Remember Me? | Join | Recover
Click here to sign in via social networking

Music News - Diana Anaid Joins Adam Ant On New Zealand Dates

Diana Anaid Joins Adam Ant On New Zealand Dates

21 September 2017 - 0 Comments

Australian singer/songwriter Diana Anaid has been announced today as the support for 80s icon Adam Ant for his forthcoming tour of Australia and New Zealand. Best known for her 90s indie pop anthem I Go Off,Anaidhad one of the decade’s biggest breakout indie hits after triple j support turned her into an indie household name. She’ll be playing songs from across her 20+ year career.
 
Following his recent sold out North American and UK tours, pop icon Adam Ant is celebrating the 35th anniversary of the release of his landmark Kings of the Wild Frontier album with a newly-remastered reissue (Sony Legacy) and tour. Adam will play the classic album in its entirety and in sequence.
 
For ticket information, visit www.mjrpresents.com
 
"I'm really looking forward to performing the 'Kings of the Wild Frontier' album live and in sequence plus my other favorite songs from the repertoire, in Australia and New Zealand,” Adam said. Kings of the Wild Frontier introduced the Burundi Beat style of thundering, infectious, Central African drumming to a pop-music audience.
 
Adamcaptured the live sound by incorporating two drummers into his band, a musical signature that remains to this day. In addition to remastering the classic album, Adampersonally designed the deluxe box set that includes items from his extensive personal archive and a bonus DVD of the out-of-print “Ants In Japan” concert video.
 
The platinum album, originally released in 1980, crowned the UK Album Chart and spent more time in the top position than any other album at the time. The album went on to achieve worldwide recognition and produced massive chart-topping singles including the classic Antmusic, the breakthrough tribal onslaught of Dog Eat Dog and the epic title track. In Australia, the Antmusic single spent five weeks at #1 on the charts.
 
TICKETS ARE ON SALE FROMwww.mjrpresents.com

ADAM ANT ‘KINGS OF THE WILD FRONTIER & MORE’ 
NEW ZEALAND TOUR 2017 
- with special guest Diana Anaid -

MONDAY OCTOBER 9 - POWERSTATION, AUCKLAND 

TUESDAY OCTOBER 10 - OPERA HOUSE, WELLINGTON 




 

Prev: L.A.B. Announce Debut Album, Release First Single 'Jimmy Boy'

Comments

There are currently no comments for this article. Please log in to add new comments.

Return to News Archive

NZ Top 10 Singles

  • TOO GOOD AT GOODBYES
    Sam Smith
  • YOUNG, DUMB AND BROKE
    Khalid
  • NEW RULES
    Dua Lipa
  • LOOK WHAT YOU MADE ME DO
    Taylor Swift
  • GLORIOUS
    Macklemore feat. Skylar Grey
  • FRIENDS
    Justin Bieber And BloodPop
  • SORRY NOT SORRY
    Demi Lovato
  • HAVANA
    Camila Cabello feat. Young Thug
  • ...READY FOR IT?
    Taylor Swift
  • UNFORGETTABLE
    French Montana feat. Swae Lee
View the Full NZ Top 40...
muzic.net.nz Logo
100% New Zealand Music
All content on this website is copyright to muzic.net.nz and other respective rights holders. Redistribution of any material presented here without permission is prohibited.
Report a ProblemReport A Problem