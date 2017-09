TICKETS ARE ON SALE FROM www.mjrpresents.com





ADAM ANT ‘KINGS OF THE WILD FRONTIER & MORE’

NEW ZEALAND TOUR 2017

- with special guest Diana Anaid -





MONDAY OCTOBER 9 - POWERSTATION, AUCKLAND





TUESDAY OCTOBER 10 - OPERA HOUSE, WELLINGTON













Australian singer/songwriter Diana Anaid has been announced today as the support for 80s icon Adam Ant for his forthcoming tour of Australia and New Zealand. Best known for her 90s indie pop anthem I Go Off ,Anaidhad one of the decade’s biggest breakout indie hits after triple j support turned her into an indie household name. She’ll be playing songs from across her 20+ year career.Following his recent sold out North American and UK tours, pop icon Adam Ant is celebrating the 35th anniversary of the release of his landmarkalbum with a newly-remastered reissue (Sony Legacy) and tour. Adam will play the classic album in its entirety and in sequence.For ticket information, visit www.mjrpresents.com "I'm really looking forward to performing the 'Kings of the Wild Frontier' album live and in sequence plus my other favorite songs from the repertoire, in Australia and New Zealand,” Adam said.introduced the Burundi Beat style of thundering, infectious, Central African drumming to a pop-music audience.Adamcaptured the live sound by incorporating two drummers into his band, a musical signature that remains to this day. In addition to remastering the classic album, Adampersonally designed the deluxe box set that includes items from his extensive personal archive and a bonus DVD of the out-of-print “Ants In Japan” concert video.The platinum album, originally released in 1980, crowned the UK Album Chart and spent more time in the top position than any other album at the time. The album went on to achieve worldwide recognition and produced massive chart-topping singles including the classic Antmusic , the breakthrough tribal onslaught of Dog Eat Dog and the epic title track. In Australia, thesingle spent five weeks at #1 on the charts.