Australian
singer/songwriter Diana
Anaid has been announced today as the support for 80s icon Adam Ant for his
forthcoming tour of Australia and New Zealand. Best known for her 90s indie pop
anthem I Go Off
,Anaidhad one of the decade’s biggest breakout indie hits after triple j support
turned her into an indie household name. She’ll be playing songs from across
her 20+ year career.
Following his recent sold out North American and UK tours, pop icon Adam Ant is
celebrating the 35th anniversary of the release of his landmark Kings of the Wild Frontier
album with a newly-remastered reissue (Sony Legacy) and tour. Adam will play the
classic album in its entirety and in sequence.
For ticket information, visit www.mjrpresents.com
"I'm really looking forward to performing the 'Kings of the Wild Frontier'
album live and in sequence plus my other favorite songs from the repertoire, in
Australia and New Zealand,” Adam
said. Kings of the Wild Frontier
introduced the Burundi Beat style of
thundering, infectious, Central African drumming to a pop-music audience.
Adamcaptured the live sound by incorporating two drummers into his band, a musical
signature that remains to this day. In addition to remastering the classic
album, Adampersonally designed the deluxe box set that includes items from his extensive
personal archive and a bonus DVD of the out-of-print “Ants In Japan” concert
video.
The platinum album, originally released in 1980, crowned the UK Album Chart and
spent more time in the top position than any other album at the time. The album
went on to achieve worldwide recognition and produced massive chart-topping
singles including the classic Antmusic
,
the breakthrough tribal onslaught of Dog Eat Dog
and the epic title track. In Australia, the Antmusic
single spent five weeks at #1
on the charts.
ADAM
ANT ‘KINGS OF THE WILD FRONTIER & MORE’
NEW
ZEALAND TOUR 2017
- with special
guest Diana Anaid -
MONDAY OCTOBER 9 -
POWERSTATION, AUCKLAND
TUESDAY OCTOBER 10
- OPERA HOUSE, WELLINGTON
There are currently no comments for this article. Please log in to add new comments.