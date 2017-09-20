NZMusician.co.nz is pleased to announce the addition of another super helpful tool for New Zealand musicians, a new online Music Video Directors directory.

Five times a year NZ On Air announces New Music Single recording and Video funding for as many as 25 new tracks – many for relatively new acts who haven’t yet had the chance to work with a professional video director or make a quality music video.

Now there’s a comprehensive free database of experienced and active local music video makers, that includes full contact details plus links to some of their most recent work. The directory listings also provide directors with the chance to identify any particular areas of specialisation.

Launching with almost 50 experienced local (plus one London-based) music video directors, this handy guide can be found under ‘Directories’ – ‘Music Video Directors’ at www.NZMusician.co.nz.

“Providing local artists with an up-to-date Music Video Directors directory is something we’ve been wanting to do for a while,” says David Ridler, NZ On Air’s Head of Music.

“So I’m really pleased NZ On Air can partner with NZ Musician – the home of NZ music directories! – to provide a new service that will hopefully make life easier, and more efficient for musicians and video makers alike. I look forward to seeing the results of the new collaborations that will spring from this service!"

Of course this new directory is available for all musicians to utilise and connect with video makers, whether they have an NZ On Air-funded track or not. Similarly, experienced directors who are not already included in this handy new directory are encouraged to contact NZ Musician.

www.NZMusician.co.nz