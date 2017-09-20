20 September 2017 - 0 Comments
After
completing her Little Arrows tour with ‘’one of the finest shows of the year at
Auckland’s Tuning Fork” Reb Fountain heads back out on the road with her band
for ‘The Boy Next Door’.
The
Boy Next Door
Featuring Reb Fountain, Dave Khan, Ben Woolley, Dylan Storey & Logan Compain
With Special Guests
Bookings UTR $20 pre sales
THE BOY NEXT DOOR
In
celebration of Nick Cave’s 60th birthday we bring you ‘The Boy Next Door’.
Cave
pens love eulogies
that’ll sink you to your knees, performs like a revivalist, croons
like a drunk, weeps like a banshee, mocks like the devil.
His
undisputed musical genius has been drip-fed to the world over decades. In celebration of his
60th birthday we bring you The Boy Next Door - One
night revelling in the majesty and wonder of Nick Cave’s songwriting prowess
and performance spectacle.
Reb Fountain, Dave Khan, Ben
Woolley, Dylan Storey & Logan Compaign channel the raucous, the brazen, the
wisdom and the beauty of Nick Cave’s musical legacy. Collectively they
have performed alongside some of New Zealand’s greatest musical talents
including Marlon Williams, Tami Neilson, Don McGlashan, Dave Dobbyn and The
Eastern.
Tickets
$20 + booking fee from undertheradar
Hear Reb Fountain and band live on RNZ including a performing Nick Cave’s Hiding All Away
Hear Nick Bollinger discuss Reb Fountain’s new album Little Arrows here
The
Boy Next Door
