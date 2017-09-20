20 Sep 2017
Reb Fountain adds extra tour dates with 'The Boy Next Door'

20 September 2017 - 0 Comments

After completing her Little Arrows tour with ‘’one of the finest shows of the year at Auckland’s Tuning Fork” Reb Fountain heads back out on the road with her band for ‘The Boy Next Door’. 

The Boy Next Door
Featuring Reb Fountain, Dave Khan, Ben Woolley, Dylan Storey & Logan Compain
With Special Guests
Bookings UTR $20 pre sales 

THE BOY NEXT DOOR

In celebration of Nick Cave’s 60th birthday we bring you ‘The Boy Next Door’.

Beyond comparison, Beyond genre, Beyond dispute

Cave pens love eulogies that’ll sink you to your knees, performs like a revivalist, croons like a drunk, weeps like a banshee, mocks like the devil.

His undisputed musical genius has been drip-fed to the world over decades. In celebration of his 60th birthday we bring you The Boy Next Door - One night revelling in the majesty and wonder of Nick Cave’s songwriting prowess and performance spectacle.

Reb Fountain, Dave Khan, Ben Woolley, Dylan Storey & Logan Compaign channel the raucous, the brazen, the wisdom and the beauty of Nick Cave’s musical legacy. Collectively they have performed alongside some of New Zealand’s greatest musical talents including Marlon Williams, Tami Neilson, Don McGlashan, Dave Dobbyn and The Eastern.

Tickets $20 + booking fee from undertheradar

Hear Reb Fountain and band live on RNZ including a performing Nick Cave’s Hiding All Away 

Hear Nick Bollinger discuss Reb Fountain’s new album Little Arrows here 

The Boy Next Door

Fri September 22nd (Nick Cave’s actual factual 60th birthday) 

Saturday September 23rd (Election Night)

Fri September 29th 

Sat 30th September 

Fri 6th October 

Sat 7th October


 

