20 Sep 2017
UsernamePassword

Remember Me? | Join | Recover
Click here to sign in via social networking

Music News - Reuben Stone shines with new single

Reuben Stone shines with new single

20 September 2017 - 0 Comments

Kicking 2017 off with a bang, multi-instrumentalist and reggae king Reuben Stone spent the Australian summer touring with iconic English supergroup UB40. He quickly followed-up with back-to-back national runs with Tash Sultana and Pierce Brothers. Now Stone is ready to bring us his shining new single, Brighter Than The Sun. 

Produced by Tom Larkin and Reuben Stone at Homesurgery in Melbourne’s musicians mecca Brunswick, Stone’s latest single is a testament to his celebrated live performance and artistic individuality.
 
Brighter Than The Sun features piercing horns, soothing vocals, and an infectious toe-tapping melody.
 
Brighter than the sun was written about  love, life, the highs and lows of existence. Struggles that come out of nowhere can be fixed with self reflection while looking deeper inside yourself you can mentally step back and take an outside perspective.” - Reuben Stone

Known for his incredible live show and individual style, Stone has proved a formidable artist. Carving his own unique sound, merging influences from various acoustic and electronic codes,  layering guitar, bass, trombone, beat boxing, and a synthesizer in loop sections to create entire songs on the fly.
 
Brighter Than The Sun will be released on Friday September 22.


Next: Reb Fountain adds extra tour dates with 'The Boy Next Door'

Prev: Four Year Strong with special guests Knocked Loose: The Rise or Die Trying Tour

Comments

There are currently no comments for this article. Please log in to add new comments.

Return to News Archive

NZ Top 10 Singles

  • TOO GOOD AT GOODBYES
    Sam Smith
  • YOUNG, DUMB AND BROKE
    Khalid
  • NEW RULES
    Dua Lipa
  • LOOK WHAT YOU MADE ME DO
    Taylor Swift
  • GLORIOUS
    Macklemore feat. Skylar Grey
  • FRIENDS
    Justin Bieber And BloodPop
  • SORRY NOT SORRY
    Demi Lovato
  • HAVANA
    Camila Cabello feat. Young Thug
  • ...READY FOR IT?
    Taylor Swift
  • UNFORGETTABLE
    French Montana feat. Swae Lee
View the Full NZ Top 40...
muzic.net.nz Logo
100% New Zealand Music
All content on this website is copyright to muzic.net.nz and other respective rights holders. Redistribution of any material presented here without permission is prohibited.
Report a ProblemReport A Problem