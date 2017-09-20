Kicking 2017 off with a bang, multi-instrumentalist and reggae king Reuben Stone spent the Australian summer touring with iconic English supergroup UB40. He quickly followed-up with back-to-back national runs with Tash Sultana and Pierce Brothers. Now Stone is ready to bring us his shining new single, Brighter Than The Sun.



Produced by Tom Larkin and Reuben Stone at Homesurgery in Melbourne’s musicians mecca Brunswick, Stone’s latest single is a testament to his celebrated live performance and artistic individuality.



Brighter Than The Sun features piercing horns, soothing vocals, and an infectious toe-tapping melody.



“Brighter than the sun was written about love, life, the highs and lows of existence. Struggles that come out of nowhere can be fixed with self reflection while looking deeper inside yourself you can mentally step back and take an outside perspective.” - Reuben Stone





Known for his incredible live show and individual style, Stone has proved a formidable artist. Carving his own unique sound, merging influences from various acoustic and electronic codes, layering guitar, bass, trombone, beat boxing, and a synthesizer in loop sections to create entire songs on the fly.will be released on Friday September 22.