20 September 2017 - 0 Comments
Kicking 2017
off with a bang, multi-instrumentalist and reggae king Reuben Stone spent the
Australian summer touring with iconic English supergroup UB40. He quickly
followed-up with back-to-back national runs with Tash Sultana and Pierce Brothers. Now Stone is ready to
bring us his shining new single, Brighter
Than The Sun.
Produced by Tom Larkin and Reuben Stone at Homesurgery in Melbourne’s musicians mecca Brunswick, Stone’s latest single is a testament to his celebrated live performance and artistic individuality.
Brighter Than The Sun features piercing horns, soothing vocals, and an infectious toe-tapping melody.
“Brighter than the sun was written about love, life, the highs and lows of existence. Struggles that come out of nowhere can be fixed with self reflection while looking deeper inside yourself you can mentally step back and take an outside perspective.” - Reuben Stone
There are currently no comments for this article. Please log in to add new comments.