Four Year Strong have announced that they will be taking Rise or Die Trying on the road to celebrate the album’s 10th anniversary. Special guests will be Kentucky natives, Knocked Loose.

The bands will head to Auckland’s Kings Arms for one night only, Thursday January 18.

My Live Nation members can secure tickets first during the pre-sale beginning at 10am tomorrow, September 21. For complete tour and ticketing details, visit: livenation.co.nz

Four Year Strong had this to say when they announced the first run of anniversary dates in the US:

"In 2007 we put out a record called Rise or Die Trying, starting us down a path that would lead us all over the world and drastically change our lives. With 2017 marking the 10-year anniversary, it's time to say thank you. Thank you to everyone that came out and supported our young band, thank you to everyone who still goes crazy at shows when we play RODT songs, and thank you to a record that gave us these last 10 years.

“Over the next year we will be announcing Rise or Die Trying 10-year shows all over the world where we will be playing the record front to back.”

They kept true to that promise and will be touring the record on the back of their appearance at Australia’s UNIFY 18 festival and headline dates in January. The announcement also follows the release of their acoustic b-sides record Some Of You Will Like This // Some Of You Want via Pure Noise Records.

Label mates Knocked Loose released their debut album, Laugh Tracks, in 2016.

KINGS ARMS, AUCKLAND

THURSDAY JANUARY 18

TICKETS ON SALE 10AM MONDAY SEPTEMBER 25

My Live Nation pre-sale: 10am September 21 until 5pm September 24

For complete tour and ticket information, visit: fouryearstrongmusic.com &www.livenation.co.nz