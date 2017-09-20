A new theatrical documentary uncovering
the dramatic story of influential New Zealand band The Chills
and
their enigmatic leader Martin
Phillipps is currently in the early stages of production by
renowned music documentary producers Notable
Pictures NZ in association with Fire Films UK.
An international Kickstarter campaign in support of Martin Phillipps and The Chills
is now live, with the goal of raising NZD 60,000 within 30
days. Contributors will have an opportunity to acquire exclusive artwork by
Phillipps, memorabilia and limited edition music.
In the 1980’s The
Chills were the highest profile band on famed indie record
label Flying Nun.
At their height they shared a stage withBjork, competed for the spotlight with R.E.M., and were
poised to become international pop superstars. But the dream never became a
reality.
Forced home to New Zealand deeply in debt, Phillipps collapsed into depression
and addiction, replacing the thrill from live performance with the synthetic
euphoria from homemade heroin. His darkest day was when the ‘prick’ from a
dirty needle gave him Hepatitis C. But he never gave up on his music. Phillipps says
“While I have been through some very dark times I have never stopped believing
in and fighting for my music. But now I also have to fight for my recovery and
my very life. Bad decisions and bad luck really have taken their toll. I've
been forced to take better control of my health and make the best possible use
of whatever remaining time I have. “I must organise my legacy, as I am the only
person who can accurately do that. And I must try to make the best and most
honest music I have ever made - especially since the band is in the perfect
state for this to happen. In some ways, the future is looking brighter, but
there are still some darker possibilities. Whatever happens, I want to share it
all with the documentary and make some damn fine cinema.” Following on from a
dire medical prognosis, the film presents a current day resurgence story, a
quest Phillipps will take to reconcile with the people who helped define his
career, uncovering the history of a band and ‘The Dunedin Sound’ movement along
the way.
“The story of The Chillshas it all: death, drama and luminous music, but it’s Martin’s unrelenting
pursuit of his creative vision in the face of the greatest odds that has
inspired the creation of this film. Martin is a man at a turning point in his
life. He is reconciling the wrong turns he’s made and has given us
once-ina-lifetime access to the process,” says Director Julia Parnell.
Aiming for a 2019 worldwide release, the Kickstarter campaign will provide the
film with a massive boost, allowing filming to continue while producers close
the films full finance.
Martin Phillipps and
The Chills will be a theatrical documentary that will not only
thrill fans worldwide, but allow a new audience to discover the band from the
bottom of the world that influenced a musical generation.
To learn more, please visit the official crowdfunding page at Kickstarter or
contact the filmmakers: www.thechillsfilm.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheChillsFilm/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/TheChillsFilm
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thechillsfilm/
Notable Pictures: https://notablepictures.com
The film has secured distribution and funding support from preeminent funding
bodies the New Zealand Film Commission and NZ On Air, a distribution deal for
Australasia from Madman Entertainment as well as a New Zealand broadcast
licence from Prime and a creative communities grant from Dunedin City Council.KEY CREDITS
Directors: Julia Parnell & Rob Curry
Producers: Tim Riley, Nicola Peeperkoorn, & Julia Parnell
Writer: Nicola Peeperkoorn
Director of Photography: Timothy Flower
Editor: Dion Schmidt Line
Producer: Lauren Lunjevich
Production Company: www.notablepictures.com
There are currently no comments for this article. Please log in to add new comments.