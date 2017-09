Earthfeather, a New Zealand music artist releases her first single and Music Video. Mentored by Maisey Rika Troy Kingi , Laughton Kora and Tama Waipara , Earthfeather is a unique talent and on 20th September the release ofis the beginning of a solo EP to launch at the end of 2017. The EP will be available for purchase on iTunes, Spotify and Bandcamp.Earthfeather is a raw talent; her distinct vocals delivering strong and direct messages of political mistrust encouraging the New Zealand public to think hard about the leadership of our country. In the midst of a changing political landscape the timing could not be better. The single mixed by Warren Maxwell ( TrinityRoots ) is an artistic blend of heavy percussion and electric guitar vibes reminiscent of the verberating sounds of the sixties and seventies classics.In contemporary times, never, has a Māori musician created a sound that could change the propulsion of the music scene. A voice like no other and artistic experimentation; bring you a single that changes you from the inside out. Get your copy ofnow on iTunes, Spotify, Amazon music, Google Play, iHeartRadio, Pandora, Tidal and Napster.