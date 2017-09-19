19 Sep 2017
Music News - 'Legacy' By Earthfeather

19 September 2017 - 0 Comments

Earthfeather, a New Zealand music artist releases her first single and Music Video Legacy. Mentored by Maisey Rika, Rob Ruha, Troy Kingi, Laughton Kora and Tama Waipara, Earthfeather is a unique talent and on 20th September the release of Legacy is the beginning of a solo EP to launch at the end of 2017. The EP will be available for purchase on iTunes, Spotify and Bandcamp.

Earthfeather is a raw talent; her distinct vocals delivering strong and direct messages of political mistrust encouraging the New Zealand public to think hard about the leadership of our country. In the midst of a changing political landscape the timing could not be better. The single mixed by Warren Maxwell (TrinityRoots) is an artistic blend of heavy percussion and electric guitar vibes reminiscent of the verberating sounds of the sixties and seventies classics.

In contemporary times, never, has a Māori musician created a sound that could change the propulsion of the music scene. A voice like no other and artistic experimentation; bring you a single that changes you from the inside out. Get your copy of Legacy now on iTunes, Spotify, Amazon music, Google Play, iHeartRadio, Pandora, Tidal and Napster.

https://www.facebook.com/earthfeathermusiq/

 

Comments

There are currently no comments for this article. Please log in to add new comments.

