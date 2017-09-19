19 Sep 2017
UsernamePassword

Remember Me? | Join | Recover
Click here to sign in via social networking

Music News - Kimbra Announces Title Of New Album

Kimbra Announces Title Of New Album

19 September 2017 - 0 Comments

Two-time Grammy Award-winning, critically-acclaimed New Zealand songstress Kimbra announces the title of her anxiously awaited third full-length album, Primal Heart, coming soon via Warner Bros. Records. Today also sees Kimbra announce a special run of European tour dates, with shows in Norway, Sweden, Germany, the UK, Belgium, France and Holland.

Kimbra says: “I'm excited to announce that I have finished a new record. It will be called Primal Heart and out early 2018. In anticipation of releasing new music very soon I will be debuting this material in a series of live shows across Europe. I can't wait to return to Europe after so long! I'll be inviting fans to experience the new music live as well as re-imaginations of past material through the lens of a new electronic live setup developed this year."

2017 has already seen Kimbra debut her unique and artistically-crafted live show to fans in Australia, New Zealand and Japan for one-off events and festivals, and in addition to the European tour, will see her continue to spotlight new material at the bespoke Park Avenue Amory benefit gala in New York City on October 18.

Kimbra is also featured on the cover and included in the forthcoming book 200 Women: Who Will Change The Way You See The World, alongside authors Margaret Atwood and Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, Alicia Garza (co-founder of Black Lives Matter), Ruth Bader Ginsburg (Associate Justice of the Supreme Court of the United States), Dr. Jane Goodall, and actress Gillian Anderson. 

Connect with KIMBRA online
Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube | Spotify | Website


Next: 'Legacy' By Earthfeather

Prev: Bay Dreams announces massive line-up for pre-party

Comments

There are currently no comments for this article. Please log in to add new comments.

Return to News Archive

NZ Top 10 Singles

  • TOO GOOD AT GOODBYES
    Sam Smith
  • YOUNG, DUMB AND BROKE
    Khalid
  • NEW RULES
    Dua Lipa
  • LOOK WHAT YOU MADE ME DO
    Taylor Swift
  • GLORIOUS
    Macklemore feat. Skylar Grey
  • FRIENDS
    Justin Bieber And BloodPop
  • SORRY NOT SORRY
    Demi Lovato
  • HAVANA
    Camila Cabello feat. Young Thug
  • ...READY FOR IT?
    Taylor Swift
  • UNFORGETTABLE
    French Montana feat. Swae Lee
View the Full NZ Top 40...
muzic.net.nz Logo
100% New Zealand Music
All content on this website is copyright to muzic.net.nz and other respective rights holders. Redistribution of any material presented here without permission is prohibited.
Report a ProblemReport A Problem