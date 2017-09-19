Two-time Grammy Award-winning, critically-acclaimed New Zealand songstress Kimbra announces the title of her anxiously awaited third full-length album, Primal Heart, coming soon via Warner Bros. Records. Today also sees Kimbra announce a special run of European tour dates, with shows in Norway, Sweden, Germany, the UK, Belgium, France and Holland.

Kimbra says: “I'm excited to announce that I have finished a new record. It will be called Primal Heart and out early 2018. In anticipation of releasing new music very soon I will be debuting this material in a series of live shows across Europe. I can't wait to return to Europe after so long! I'll be inviting fans to experience the new music live as well as re-imaginations of past material through the lens of a new electronic live setup developed this year."

2017 has already seen Kimbra debut her unique and artistically-crafted live show to fans in Australia, New Zealand and Japan for one-off events and festivals, and in addition to the European tour, will see her continue to spotlight new material at the bespoke Park Avenue Amory benefit gala in New York City on October 18.

Kimbra is also featured on the cover and included in the forthcoming book 200 Women: Who Will Change The Way You See The World, alongside authors Margaret Atwood and Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, Alicia Garza (co-founder of Black Lives Matter), Ruth Bader Ginsburg (Associate Justice of the Supreme Court of the United States), Dr. Jane Goodall, and actress Gillian Anderson.

