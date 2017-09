One of summer’s biggest events - Bay Dreams 2018 - will kick off in style with a pre-party like no other!Back for a third year running, Bay Dreams takes place at ASB Baypark in Mt Maunganui on January 2, with an epic line-up that includes headliners DJ Snake, Machine Gun Kelly, Foster The People, Flatbush Zombies and Pendulum. But even before the one-day extravaganza gets underway, a stellar line-up of acts from around the globe will open festivities on January 1.Topping the list is US rapper and MC Danny Brown who has been at the forefront of the hip-hop experimentation movement since his 2011 breakthrough album. He went on to release- one of the freshest and boldest-sounding rap albums in recent memory; a sonic swirl inspired by the work of Talking Heads and Joy Division that sounded like nothing else from the past or present. His appearance at the Bay Dreams pre-party will be Brown’s only show in New Zealand.Also on the pre-party bill is NAO. The Queen of her own self-described “wonky funk”, the British singer-songwriter has been riding high since releasing her debut albumin 2016, which saw her nominated for ‘Best British Female Solo Artist’ at the Brit Awards.Some of Aotearoa’s finest talent completes the first pre-party line-up, including The Black Seeds , who have just released their new record; Dunedin’s very own Summer Thieves with their distinct blend of reggae, hip-hop, rock and funk; festival favourites State of Mind; and Mana Lion, who are guaranteed to impress with their mix of soul, funk, drum ‘n’ bass, gangsta rap, hardcore punk and everything in between.For the first time, the pre-party will be held on Bay Dreams’ massive outdoor stage.This is only the first installment of acts to be announced for the pre-party and with tickets to the festival proving more popular than ever before, punters are urged to get in quickly.Tickets are available as an ‘add-on’ in your Ticket Fairy account and are only $69 until this Wednesday September 20 at 7pm, when after that they will go up in price. Camping for the pre-party on January 1 is also available as an add-on and start at $40.Tickets for the R18+ festival are available from www.baydreams.co.nz