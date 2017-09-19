One
of summer’s biggest events - Bay
Dreams 2018 - will kick off in style with a pre-party like no
other!
Back for a third year running, Bay
Dreams takes place at ASB
Baypark in Mt Maunganui on January 2, with an epic line-up that
includes headliners DJ
Snake, Machine Gun Kelly, Foster The People, Flatbush Zombies and Pendulum. But even
before the one-day extravaganza gets underway, a stellar line-up of acts from
around the globe will open festivities on January 1.
Topping the list is US rapper and MC Danny
Brown who has been at the forefront of the hip-hop
experimentation movement since his 2011 breakthrough album XXX
. He went on to
release Atrocity Exhibition
- one of the freshest and boldest-sounding rap
albums in recent memory; a sonic swirl inspired by the work of Talking Heads
and Joy Division that sounded like nothing else from the past or present. His
appearance at the Bay Dreams pre-party will be Brown’s only show in New Zealand.
Also on the pre-party bill is NAO.
The Queen of her own self-described “wonky funk”, the British singer-songwriter
has been riding high since releasing her debut album For All We Know
in
2016, which saw her nominated for ‘Best British Female Solo Artist’ at the Brit
Awards.
Some of Aotearoa’s finest talent completes the first pre-party line-up,
including The Black Seeds
,
who have just released their new record Fabric
;
Dunedin’s very own Summer
Thieves with their distinct blend of reggae, hip-hop, rock and
funk; festival favourites State
of Mind; and Mana
Lion, who are guaranteed to impress with their mix of soul, funk,
drum ‘n’ bass, gangsta rap, hardcore punk and everything in between.
For the first time, the pre-party will be held on Bay Dreams’ massive
outdoor stage.
This is only the first installment of acts to be announced for the pre-party
and with tickets to the festival proving more popular than ever before, punters
are urged to get in quickly.
Tickets are available as an ‘add-on’ in your Ticket Fairy account and are only
$69 until this Wednesday September 20 at 7pm, when after that they will go up
in price. Camping for the pre-party on January 1 is also available as an add-on
and start at $40.
Tickets for the R18+ festival are available from www.baydreams.co.nz
