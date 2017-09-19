19 Sep 2017
Music News - Chainsmokers Announce NZ Supports

Chainsmokers Announce NZ Supports

19 September 2017 - 0 Comments

LDRU and Choreshave been announced as the support acts for the Chainsmokers only New Zealand gig at Spark Arena in Auckland, on Tuesday October 24th.

Hailing from Sydney’s sunny Northern Beaches, LDRUhas not stopped since releasing his first single in 2013 which caught the attention of Skrillex,A-Track,Diplo andWhat So Not.  Since then he has released official remixes for Flume, Lorde, Jack Ü and Miami Horror and has been tearing up stages across major Australian festivals including Splendour In The Grass, Stereosonic, Field Day, Listen Out, Southbound and Falls. In 2016 his double platinum single Keeping Score reached 12 million Spotify streams, received 3 ARIA nominations and was the highest selling Australian single for that year!
 
Fresh off their win for ‘Best Breakthrough Act’ at George FM’s  ‘The Georgies’, Auckland electronic duo Choreshave been wowing crowds at some of NZ’s biggest festivals including Rhythm & Vines, Northern Bass, Bay Dreams, Deep, Hard N Funky, and with key supports for artists like A-Trak, Dusky, Peking Duk, Cut Snake & Touch Sensitive. 
 
Both bands will be joining Grammy Award-winning and multi platinum selling global sensation The Chainsmokers, who are bringing their massive sound and spectacular all ages show to Auckland’s Spark Arena on Tuesday October 24 for one night only.

LiveNation and CRS Music present
CHAINSMOKERS ‘DO NOT OPEN’ TOUR
SPARK ARENA, AUCKLAND
TUESDAY OCTOBER 24
 
For complete tour and ticket information, visit:
 www.thechainsmokers.com & www.livenation.co.nz


