Renowned for engaging otherworldly, unrecognisable ambient textures with delicate, crystalline unforgettable melodies,Grayson Gilmour’scaptivating album Otherness is considered to be his best work yet. Released earlier in 2017 on Flying Nun, it’s a considerable statement given the artist/composer’s oeuvre spanning more than 15 years and several critically acclaimed albums.

Otherness showcases Gilmour at his strongest yet - a gloriously rich new album, exploring the intimate entwining of word and sound; more inventive yet direct than ever. Nick Bollinger raved on his RadioNZ show The Sampler: “Grayson Gilmour has never had more to say, nor said it more affectingly. The melodies are lovely, the production crackles with colour, and the whole thing marks a new level of achievement.”

Come November, Grayson Gilmour brings Otherness to the stage for an incredibly special live experience, performing the record live with a string quartet at Wellington’s BATS Theatre. Wednesday the 8th of November will see Grayson bring this stunning album to life, a rare chance to see Grayson’s pop sensibility and exploration of sonic detritus working in fusion with deft, inventive composition.

Gilmour’s new record realises his ambition to “not be constrained by traditional perceptions of music and art” (The Spinoff). The first glimpse of the album came with the gentle dancefloor shuffle of Hundred Waters, available to listen/view in stunning 360° video / spatial audio. This was followed by the record’s companion web sampler. This beautiful and intuitive platform offers listeners the chance to toy with GG’s samples and create their own Otherness loops.

This unique, one-off show is a further extension of Otherness’ graceful sprawl, and is not to be missed. Tickets are on sale now via bats.co.nz. Concession prices for groups of six plus are available.

Otherness is out now on Flying Nun Records- on LP/CD/digitally.



Grab Grayson Gilmour’sOtherness in all its glorious incarnations from Flying Out, and take a look at the very special Otherness web sampler.