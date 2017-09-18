18 September 2017 - 0 Comments
UK drum ’n’
bass pioneer Roni Sizeis bringing his ground-breaking audio-visual ‘New Forms’ 20th anniversary tour to New
Zealand this October and November.
One of the definitive electronic albums of the 90s, New Forms brought drum ‘n’ bass into the mainstream. Fighting off industry heavyweights including the Spice Girls, The Prodigy, Suede, Radiohead, Primal Scream and The Chemical Brothers, Roni Size & Reprazent won the 1997 Mercury Music Prize, going on to sell 300,000 units in the UK.
“It’s like Ella Fitzgerald making out with Sun Ra to produce a prodigy which could only truly be described as, you got it, a “New Form” of life. So high” - NMERoni Sizewill play the Studio in Auckland on October 27, San Fran in Wellington on November 1, Loco in Queenstown on November 2 and Winnies in Christchurch on November 3.
