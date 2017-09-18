19 Sep 2017
Music News - Roni Size announces NZ New Forms anniversary tour

18 September 2017 - 0 Comments

UK drum ’n’ bass pioneer Roni Sizeis bringing his ground-breaking audio-visual ‘New Forms’ 20th anniversary tour to New Zealand this October and November.
 
One of the definitive electronic albums of the 90s, New Forms brought drum ‘n’ bass into the mainstream. Fighting off industry heavyweights including the Spice Girls, The Prodigy, Suede, Radiohead, Primal Scream and The Chemical Brothers, Roni Size & Reprazent won the 1997 Mercury Music Prize, going on to sell 300,000 units in the UK.

“It’s like Ella Fitzgerald making out with Sun Ra to produce a prodigy which could only truly be described as, you got it, a “New Form” of life. So high” - NME

Roni Sizewill play the Studio in Auckland on October 27, San Fran in Wellington on November 1, Loco in Queenstown on November 2 and Winnies in Christchurch on November 3.
 
Having debuted the show earlier this year in the UK and also showcased it at Moovin’ Festival and The Downs, Size combines live instrument and hardware features with state of the art production and 3D effect projection mapping in the form of the ‘light box’.
 
Born in Bristol, Sizeis considered one of the founding fathers of the drum ’n’ bass movement. His whole life has been about building something new from whatever was around him - from Bristol youth club parties, through the white heat of rave and the founding moments of jungle and drum ’n’ bass, to transforming underground music into something that could be played live.

Tickets on sale 7pm Monday September 18 from www.theticketfairy.com

V Energy and Audiology Touring presents Roni Size –
NEW FORMS anniversary live

Friday October 27 – Studio, Auckland
Wednesday November 1 – San Fran, Wellington
Thursday November 2 – Loco, Queenstown
Friday November 3 – Winnies, Christchurch



Comments

There are currently no comments for this article. Please log in to add new comments.

