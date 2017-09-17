17 Sep 2017
UsernamePassword

Remember Me? | Join | Recover
Click here to sign in via social networking

Music News - The Killers Announce NZ 2018 Tour Dates

The Killers Announce NZ 2018 Tour Dates

17 September 2017 - 0 Comments

Frontier Touring, Radio Hauraki and Triple M are thrilled to announce the return of The Killers to Australia and New Zealand in April and May 2018. The widely-acclaimed rock band will play seven arena shows on their biggest Australasian tour to date, touring in celebration of their fifth studio album Wonderful Wonderful (out 22 September through Island Records/Universal Music New Zealand).
 
Kicking off at Auckland’s Spark Arena on Friday 20 April, the band will visit Wellington and Christchurch before heading to Australia to perform in Brisbane, Sydney and Perth, wrapping up the tour at Melbourne’s Hisense Arena on Friday 4 May. 
 
‘They write razor-sharp irresistible synth-rock anthems, with colossal choruses that sting and gleam and they perform them with a slickness and proficiency that may just be in their Las Vegas blood.’ – The Guardian
 
‘They have a good time on stage – and it’s infectious.’ – Independent
 
‘Flowers sounds great, the band is on point, and the songs—even the ones the audience doesn’t know—are instantly familiar.’ – Consequence of Sound
 
The Killers burst onto the scene in 2004,topping Australian charts and going Double Platinum with their debut album Hot Fuss. In New Zealand, the album achieved platinum sales and peaked at #5 on the Top 40 Chart. Featuring hit singles Mr. Brightside and Somebody Told Me, the album received instant popularity and widespread international success.  
 
Their early success continued with two further platinum albums Sam’s Town (2006) and Day & Age (2008), smash singles like When You Were Young, Human and Read My Mind, and a touring schedule featuring headline arena shows and festival slots around the world including Glastonbury, Coachella and Lollapalooza.
 
The band’s forthcoming new album Wonderful Wonderful is the band’s first new material since Battle Born (2012). Produced by Jacknife Lee, the album was recorded between Jacknife’s Los Angeles studio and the band’s own Battle Born recording studio in Vegas.
 
Teased by a series of incredible new songs - The Man, Run For Cover, Some Kind Of Love and title track Wonderful Wonderful - the album is the band’s most sonically forward-thinking record yet, bursting with all of the blazing choruses and arena-pleasing anthems that make them one of the world’s biggest and beloved rock bands.
 
The Killers are finally returning to New Zealand and Australia! As one of the world’s most popular rock bands, these shows are not to be missed. Fans are encouraged to act now to avoid missing out!

THE KILLERS
AUSTRALIA & NEW ZEALAND TOUR
APRIL & MAY 2018

Presented by
Frontier Touring, Triple M (AUS), MIX 94.5 (Perth) and Radio Hauraki (NZ)

FRONTIER MEMBERS PRE-SALE 
Begins: Wednesday 27 September
Ends: Thursday 28 September
(or until pre-sale allocation exhausted)
Pre-sale timings staggered per show, visit website for more details

 

GENERAL PUBLIC ON SALE
Begins: Tuesday 03 October (times staggered, see below)

 

ALL SHOWS ALL AGES

Friday 20 April
Spark Arena | Auckland, NZ | All Ages
On sale: Tue 3 Oct (2pm local time)
ticketmaster.co.nz | Ph: 0800 111 999
 
Saturday 21 April
TSB Bank Arena | Wellington, NZ | All Ages
On sale: Tue 3 Oct (2pm local time)
ticketmaster.co.nz | Ph: 0800 111 999
 
Tuesday 24 April
Horncastle Arena | Christchurch, NZ | All Ages
On sale: Tue 3 Oct (2pm local time)
ticketek.co.nz | Ph: 0800 842 538

 

Prev: Maisey Rika and Troy Kingi Dominate at the 10th Annual Waiata Maori Music Awards

Comments

There are currently no comments for this article. Please log in to add new comments.

Return to News Archive

NZ Top 10 Singles

  • TOO GOOD AT GOODBYES
    Sam Smith
  • YOUNG, DUMB AND BROKE
    Khalid
  • NEW RULES
    Dua Lipa
  • LOOK WHAT YOU MADE ME DO
    Taylor Swift
  • GLORIOUS
    Macklemore feat. Skylar Grey
  • FRIENDS
    Justin Bieber And BloodPop
  • SORRY NOT SORRY
    Demi Lovato
  • HAVANA
    Camila Cabello feat. Young Thug
  • ...READY FOR IT?
    Taylor Swift
  • UNFORGETTABLE
    French Montana feat. Swae Lee
View the Full NZ Top 40...
muzic.net.nz Logo
100% New Zealand Music
All content on this website is copyright to muzic.net.nz and other respective rights holders. Redistribution of any material presented here without permission is prohibited.
Report a ProblemReport A Problem