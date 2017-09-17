Frontier Touring, Radio
Hauraki and Triple M are thrilled to announce the return of The Killers to
Australia and New Zealand in April and May 2018. The widely-acclaimed rock band
will play seven arena shows on their biggest Australasian tour to date, touring
in celebration of their fifth studio album Wonderful
Wonderful
(out 22 September through Island Records/Universal Music
New Zealand).
Kicking off at Auckland’s Spark Arena on Friday 20 April, the band will visit
Wellington and Christchurch before heading to Australia to perform in Brisbane,
Sydney and Perth, wrapping up the tour at Melbourne’s Hisense Arena on Friday 4
May.
‘They write razor-sharp irresistible synth-rock anthems, with colossal choruses
that sting and gleam and they perform them with a slickness and proficiency
that may just be in their Las Vegas blood.’ – The Guardian
‘They have a good time on stage – and it’s infectious.’ – Independent
‘Flowers sounds great, the band is on point, and the songs—even the ones the
audience doesn’t know—are instantly familiar.’ – Consequence of Sound
The Killers burst onto the scene in 2004,
topping Australian charts and going Double Platinum with their
debut album Hot Fuss
.
In New Zealand, the album achieved platinum sales and peaked at #5 on the Top
40 Chart. Featuring hit singles Mr. Brightside
and Somebody Told Me
, the album received instant
popularity and widespread international success.
Their early success continued with two further platinum albums Sam’s Town
(2006) and Day & Age
(2008),
smash singles like When You Were Young
, Human
and Read My Mind
, and a touring schedule
featuring headline arena shows and festival slots around the world including
Glastonbury, Coachella and Lollapalooza.
The band’s forthcoming new album Wonderful
Wonderful
is the band’s first new material since Battle Born
(2012).
Produced by Jacknife Lee, the album was recorded between Jacknife’s Los Angeles
studio and the band’s own Battle Born recording studio in Vegas.
Teased by a series of incredible new songs - The Man
, Run For Cover
, Some Kind Of Love
and title track Wonderful Wonderful
- the album is the
band’s most sonically forward-thinking record yet, bursting with all of the
blazing choruses and arena-pleasing anthems that make them one of the world’s
biggest and beloved rock bands.
The Killers are finally returning to New Zealand and Australia! As one of the
world’s most popular rock bands, these shows are not to be missed. Fans are
encouraged to act now to avoid missing out!
THE
KILLERS
AUSTRALIA & NEW
ZEALAND TOUR
APRIL & MAY 2018
Presented by
Frontier Touring, Triple M (AUS), MIX 94.5 (Perth) and Radio Hauraki (NZ)
FRONTIER
MEMBERS PRE-SALE
Begins: Wednesday 27 September
Ends: Thursday 28 September
(or until pre-sale allocation exhausted)
Pre-sale timings staggered
per show, visit website for more details
Begins: Tuesday 03
October (times staggered, see below)
ALL SHOWS ALL AGES
Friday
20 April
Spark Arena | Auckland,
NZ | All Ages
On sale: Tue 3 Oct (2pm local time)
Saturday 21 April
TSB Bank Arena |
Wellington, NZ | All Ages
On sale: Tue 3 Oct (2pm local time)
Tuesday 24 April
Horncastle Arena |
Christchurch, NZ | All Ages
On sale: Tue 3 Oct (2pm local time)
