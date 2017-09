THE KILLERS

AUSTRALIA & NEW ZEALAND TOUR

APRIL & MAY 2018





Presented by

Frontier Touring, Triple M (AUS), MIX 94.5 (Perth) and Radio Hauraki (NZ)





FRONTIER MEMBERS PRE-SALE

Begins: Wednesday 27 September

Ends: Thursday 28 September

(or until pre-sale allocation exhausted)

Pre-sale timings staggered per show, visit website for more details

Frontier Touring, Radio Hauraki and Triple M are thrilled to announce the return of The Killers to Australia and New Zealand in April and May 2018. The widely-acclaimed rock band will play seven arena shows on their biggest Australasian tour to date, touring in celebration of their fifth studio album Wonderful Wonderful (out 22 September through Island Records/Universal Music New Zealand).Kicking off at Auckland’s Spark Arena on Friday 20 April, the band will visit Wellington and Christchurch before heading to Australia to perform in Brisbane, Sydney and Perth, wrapping up the tour at Melbourne’s Hisense Arena on Friday 4 May.‘They write razor-sharp irresistible synth-rock anthems, with colossal choruses that sting and gleam and they perform them with a slickness and proficiency that may just be in their Las Vegas blood.’ – The Guardian‘They have a good time on stage – and it’s infectious.’ – Independent‘Flowers sounds great, the band is on point, and the songs—even the ones the audience doesn’t know—are instantly familiar.’ – Consequence of SoundThe Killers burst onto the scene in 2004,topping Australian charts and going Double Platinum with their debut album Hot Fuss. In New Zealand, the album achieved platinum sales and peaked at #5 on the Top 40 Chart. Featuring hit singles Mr. Brightside and Somebody Told Me , the album received instant popularity and widespread international success.Their early success continued with two further platinum albums Sam’s Town (2006) and Day & Age (2008), smash singles like When You Were Young Human and Read My Mind , and a touring schedule featuring headline arena shows and festival slots around the world including Glastonbury, Coachella and Lollapalooza.The band’s forthcoming new album Wonderful Wonderful is the band’s first new material since Battle Born (2012). Produced by Jacknife Lee, the album was recorded between Jacknife’s Los Angeles studio and the band’s own Battle Born recording studio in Vegas.Teased by a series of incredible new songs - The Man Some Kind Of Love and title track Wonderful Wonderful - the album is the band’s most sonically forward-thinking record yet, bursting with all of the blazing choruses and arena-pleasing anthems that make them one of the world’s biggest and beloved rock bands.The Killers are finally returning to New Zealand and Australia! As one of the world’s most popular rock bands, these shows are not to be missed. Fans are encouraged to act now to avoid missing out!

GENERAL PUBLIC ON SALE

Begins: Tuesday 03 October (times staggered, see below)

ALL SHOWS ALL AGES





Friday 20 April

Spark Arena | Auckland, NZ | All Ages

On sale: Tue 3 Oct (2pm local time)

Saturday 21 April

TSB Bank Arena | Wellington, NZ | All Ages

On sale: Tue 3 Oct (2pm local time)

Tuesday 24 April

Horncastle Arena | Christchurch, NZ | All Ages

On sale: Tue 3 Oct (2pm local time)