15 Sep 2017
  Drake Boy Meets World Akl show SOLD OUT! Second show added to meet demand

15 September 2017 - 0 Comments

Tickets to Drake’s Boy Meets World New Zealand show at Spark Arena sold out in a matter of seconds today!

Now, Frontier Touring, Illusive Presents and Live Nation are stoked to announce a second show at Auckland’s Spark Arena on Saturday 4th November 2017. Tickets to the new show are on sale today at 1.00PM NZST through Ticketmaster so don’t miss this chance to see Drake live in New Zealand!
  
Drake has asserted himself as a trailblazer across the creative world - holding the record for highest-grossing hip-hop tour, most streamed artist on Spotify and Apple Music, most streamed album debut (384.8 million, knocking off his own previous record), most streamed song on Spotify (‘One Dance’), most simultaneous songs in the Billboard Hot 100, most number one hits on Billboard’s R&B/Hip-Hop Chart, career high songs in the Billboard Hot 100 (157) and the list goes on. Since debuting in the Billboard Hot 100 on May 23, 2009, he has never not been in the Hot 100 chart. Drake commands massive influence in the hip-hop and contemporary music space as he continues to create and dominate on a worldwide scale.
DRAKE - BOY MEETS WORLD TOUR
Fri 3 Nov | Spark Arena, Auckland, NZ (All Ages) SOLD OUT

Sat 4 Nov | Spark Arena, Auckland, NZ (All Ages)
On sale: Fri 15 Sep (1pm NZST)
ticketmaster.co.nz | Ph: 0800 111 999

 

