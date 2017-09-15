Music News - Drake Boy Meets World Akl show SOLD OUT! Second show added to meet demand
15 September 2017 - 0 Comments
Tickets to Drake’s Boy Meets World
New Zealand show at
Spark Arena sold out in a matter of seconds today!
Now, Frontier Touring, Illusive Presents and Live Nation are stoked to announce
a second show at Auckland’s Spark Arena on Saturday 4th November 2017. Tickets
to the new show are on sale today at 1.00PM NZST through Ticketmaster so don’t
miss this chance to see Drake live in New Zealand!
Drake has asserted himself as a trailblazer across the creative world - holding
the record for highest-grossing hip-hop tour, most streamed artist on Spotify
and Apple Music, most streamed album debut (384.8 million, knocking off his own
previous record), most streamed song on Spotify (‘One Dance’
), most simultaneous songs
in the Billboard Hot 100, most number one hits on Billboard’s R&B/Hip-Hop
Chart, career high songs in the Billboard Hot 100 (157) and the list goes on.
Since debuting in the Billboard Hot 100 on May 23, 2009, he has never not been
in the Hot 100 chart. Drake commands massive influence in the hip-hop and
contemporary music space as he continues to create and dominate on a worldwide
scale.
DRAKE - BOY MEETS WORLD TOUR
Presented by Frontier Touring & Illusive Presents in association with Live
Nation
General public on
sale from Friday 15 September - Times staggered, see below
Fri 3 Nov | Spark
Arena, Auckland, NZ (All Ages) SOLD OUT
Sat 4 Nov | Spark
Arena, Auckland, NZ (All Ages)
On sale: Fri 15 Sep
(1pm NZST)
There are currently no comments for this article. Please log in to add new comments.