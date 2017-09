RACING – ON TOUR:





Fri Sept 15: Totara St. Mount Maunganui

with Dictaphone Blues





Sat Sept 16: Cabana, Napier

with Dictaphone Blues





Thurs Sept 21: ReFuel, Dunedin

with special guests





Fri Sept 22: Darkroom, Christchurch

with special guests





Fri Sept 29: Kings Arms, Auckland

with Dual and Dirty Pixels





Sat Sept 30: Yot Club, Raglan

with Dual





Fri Oct 6: Lucky Bar, Whanganui

with special guests





Sat Oct 7: Meow, Wellington

with special guests

Auckland-based band Racing have today released a video for their track- giving Kiwi fans a taste of the magic to come on their nationwide tour, which kicks off in Mount Maunganui tonight.The video comes hot on the heels of the release of Racing’s EP, which includes songsandMade up of long-time collaborators Ed Knowles and Sven Pettersen ( The Checks ), alongside Daniel Barrett ( Sherpa ) and Izaak Houston (Space Creeps), Racing have earned their stripes with their own mesmerising blend of psychedelic indie-rock and dance.Andis no exception. “It’s an ode to the shy,” says Knowles. “It is the soundtrack to that smoke filled pub where the wallflowers, socially anxious and frowning bystanders can drop their guard andon the dance floor in temporary abandonment.”The band summons a sultry groove that locks like a sudden gaze from across the room. All the while Knowles’ lyrical sentimentality is calved into the sands of a shoreline once wandered upon by the likes of Bryan Ferry, tender vignettes of love and charm are calved with sticks only to slowly crumble and disperse under an incoming tide of reverb and delay.Directed by Florence Noble and shot by Timothy Flower, the video for ‘Let It Slip’ is a sleek sequence of images, capturing the band in their most stripped back form. Each member performs alone in a world of chiaroscuro analysis. The viewer is allowed further into the world of Racing without the gatekeepers of their usual distortion, trippy effects and hyper colour.To celebrate the release of, Racingis embarking on an eight-date tour of New Zealand, which begins at Totara Street in Mount Maunganui tonight and wraps up at Meow in Wellington on October 7.Get tickets HERE