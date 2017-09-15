15 Sep 2017
UsernamePassword

Remember Me? | Join | Recover
Click here to sign in via social networking

Music News - Racing release video for 'Let It Slip'

Racing release video for 'Let It Slip'

15 September 2017 - 0 Comments

Auckland-based band Racing have today released a video for their track Let It Slip - giving Kiwi fans a taste of the magic to come on their nationwide tour, which kicks off in Mount Maunganui tonight.


The video comes hot on the heels of the release of Racing’s EP The Bass, which includes songs Let It Slip, The Bass, If Only and Misbehaving.

Made up of long-time collaborators Ed Knowles and Sven Pettersen (The Checks), alongside Daniel Barrett (Sherpa) and Izaak Houston (Space Creeps), Racing have earned their stripes with their own mesmerising blend of psychedelic indie-rock and dance.

And Let It Slip is no exception. “It’s an ode to the shy,” says Knowles. “It is the soundtrack to that smoke filled pub where the wallflowers, socially anxious and frowning bystanders can drop their guard and Let It Slip on the dance floor in temporary abandonment.”

The band summons a sultry groove that locks like a sudden gaze from across the room. All the while Knowles’ lyrical sentimentality is calved into the sands of a shoreline once wandered upon by the likes of Bryan Ferry, tender vignettes of love and charm are calved with sticks only to slowly crumble and disperse under an incoming tide of reverb and delay.

Directed by Florence Noble and shot by Timothy Flower, the video for ‘Let It Slip’ is a sleek sequence of images, capturing the band in their most stripped back form. Each member performs alone in a world of chiaroscuro analysis. The viewer is allowed further into the world of Racing without the gatekeepers of their usual distortion, trippy effects and hyper colour.

To celebrate the release of The Bass, Racingis embarking on an eight-date tour of New Zealand, which begins at Totara Street in Mount Maunganui tonight and wraps up at Meow in Wellington on October 7.

Get tickets HERE

RACING – ON TOUR:

Fri Sept 15: Totara St. Mount Maunganui
with Dictaphone Blues

Sat Sept 16: Cabana, Napier
with Dictaphone Blues

Thurs Sept 21: ReFuel, Dunedin
with special guests

Fri Sept 22: Darkroom, Christchurch
with special guests

Fri Sept 29: Kings Arms, Auckland
with Dual and Dirty Pixels

Sat Sept 30: Yot Club, Raglan
with Dual

Fri Oct 6: Lucky Bar, Whanganui
with special guests

Sat Oct 7: Meow, Wellington
with special guests

Next: Drake Boy Meets World Akl show SOLD OUT! Second show added to meet demand

Prev: Dunes shares new single, 'Hard' with music video

Comments

There are currently no comments for this article. Please log in to add new comments.

Return to News Archive

NZ Top 10 Singles

  • LOOK WHAT YOU MADE ME DO
    Taylor Swift
  • YOUNG, DUMB AND BROKE
    Khalid
  • NEW RULES
    Dua Lipa
  • GLORIOUS
    Macklemore feat. Skylar Grey
  • FRIENDS
    Justin Bieber And BloodPop
  • SORRY NOT SORRY
    Demi Lovato
  • FEELS
    Calvin Harris feat. Pharrell Williams, Katy Perry And Big Sean
  • UNFORGETTABLE
    French Montana feat. Swae Lee
  • DESPACITO (REMIX)
    Luis Fonsi And Daddy Yankee feat. Justin Bieber
  • THUNDER
    Imagine Dragons
View the Full NZ Top 40...
muzic.net.nz Logo
100% New Zealand Music
All content on this website is copyright to muzic.net.nz and other respective rights holders. Redistribution of any material presented here without permission is prohibited.
Report a ProblemReport A Problem