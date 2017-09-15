Auckland-based
band Racing
have
today released a video for their track Let
It Slip
- giving Kiwi fans a taste of the magic to come on
their nationwide tour, which kicks off in Mount Maunganui tonight.
The video comes hot on the heels of the release of Racing’s EP The Bass
, which
includes songs Let It
Slip
, The
Bass
, If
Only
and Misbehaving
.
Made up of long-time collaborators Ed Knowles and Sven Pettersen (The Checks
),
alongside Daniel Barrett (Sherpa
) and Izaak Houston (Space Creeps), Racing have earned
their stripes with their own mesmerising blend of psychedelic indie-rock and
dance.
And Let It Slip
is
no exception. “It’s an ode to the shy,” says Knowles. “It is the soundtrack to
that smoke filled pub where the wallflowers, socially anxious and frowning
bystanders can drop their guard and Let It Slip
on the dance floor in
temporary abandonment.”
The band summons a sultry groove that locks like a sudden gaze from across the
room. All the while Knowles’ lyrical sentimentality is calved into the sands of
a shoreline once wandered upon by the likes of Bryan Ferry, tender vignettes of
love and charm are calved with sticks only to slowly crumble and disperse under
an incoming tide of reverb and delay.
Directed by Florence Noble and shot by Timothy Flower, the video for ‘Let It Slip’ is a
sleek sequence of images, capturing the band in their most stripped back form.
Each member performs alone in a world of chiaroscuro analysis. The viewer is
allowed further into the world of Racing without the gatekeepers of their usual
distortion, trippy effects and hyper colour.
To celebrate the release of The Bass
, Racingis embarking on an eight-date tour of New Zealand, which begins at Totara
Street in Mount Maunganui tonight and wraps up at Meow in Wellington on October
7.
Get tickets HERE
RACING
– ON TOUR:
Fri Sept 15: Totara St.
Mount Maunganui
with Dictaphone Blues
Sat Sept 16: Cabana, Napier
with Dictaphone Blues
Thurs Sept 21: ReFuel,
Dunedin
with special guests
Fri Sept 22: Darkroom,
Christchurch
with special guests
Fri Sept 29: Kings Arms,
Auckland
with Dual and Dirty
Pixels
Sat Sept 30: Yot Club,
Raglan
with Dual
Fri Oct 6: Lucky Bar,
Whanganui
with special guests
Sat Oct 7: Meow, Wellington
with special guests
