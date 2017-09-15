Music News - Dunes shares new single, 'Hard' with music video
15 September 2017 - 0 Comments
Over the last six months, Dunes have
situated themselves on the kiwi music scene as ones to watch, following the
release of their debut single Horses. Today, the magnetic synth-pop
sister duo (Jamie & Tessa McDell) have unveiled their new single Hard, off their
forthcoming debut record, with a Benjamin
Brooking-directed music video in which younger sister Tessa
take the lead.
Watch Hard (Official
music video) here
Written by the sisters and
produced by Thomas
Healy (Paquin
, Tiny Ruins
), Hard
follows in the footsteps
of its sleek predecessor in presenting a melodic city of hooks, showcasing the
family disposition for strong melody crafting and songwriting. Dreamy,
melancholic synth pads punctuate the breezy rhythmic feel as we're induced to
the painful depths of young love.
Hard (OFFICIAL MUSIC
VIDEO)
Having spent most of their
formative years apart, the two sisters came together over the last two years,
and wrote an album's worth of material as they've got to know each other. The
result is refreshingly honest, and relatable as much as it is autobiographical.
The pair's debut single Horses
took
on the world in May this year, gathering attention towards the sisters' synthpop
side project after being uploaded to Soundcloud and shared around by fans. It
was picked up by NOISEY
, who said of the track: "on first listen justifies
their early comparisons to the big pop of Grimes and Purity Rings.").
