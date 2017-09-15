Over the last six months, Dunes have situated themselves on the kiwi music scene as ones to watch, following the release of their debut single Horses. Today, the magnetic synth-pop sister duo (Jamie & Tessa McDell) have unveiled their new single Hard, off their forthcoming debut record, with a Benjamin Brooking-directed music video in which younger sister Tessa take the lead.

Having spent most of their formative years apart, the two sisters came together over the last two years, and wrote an album's worth of material as they've got to know each other. The result is refreshingly honest, and relatable as much as it is autobiographical.



LISTEN ON: Spotify Apple Music iTunes The pair's debut single Horses took on the world in May this year, gathering attention towards the sisters' synthpop side project after being uploaded to Soundcloud and shared around by fans. It was picked up by NOISEY , who said of the track: "on first listen justifies their early comparisons to the big pop of Grimes and Purity Rings.").