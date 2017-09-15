RockEnrol, an organisation aimed at activating the youth vote in New Zealand, is throwing a free party for early voters in Christchurch.

Live performances by hip hop up and comers Diaz Grimm, Ruby James and local DJ Derrick Phang will be among the event, which has been set up to reward young people who have placed an early vote in this year’s general election.

Early voting stations are now open across the country, with the Electoral Commission projecting that around 50% of voters are likely to vote ahead of election day on September 23.

Just under 40,000 votes were cast on the first day of advance voting.

This election also sees the ability to enrol and vote at the same time at any advance voting location between September 11 and 22.

Laura O’Connell Rapira of RockEnrol sees this as a boon for young voters.

“Now all you have to do is rock up to an advance voting station and enrol and vote at the same time, it makes the process a lot easier and simpler,” she says.

She believes it will result in a higher turnout among younger voters.

“Young people are engaged and passionate about politics but they’re also often alienated by the system, so this will help make voting easier and more accessible for young people who are often more transient in housing - moving from flat to flat or in and out of their parents houses,” she says.

The party, which will be held at New City Hotel on September 20, will be free for people who can prove they voted with either an ‘I Voted’ sticker or stamp, or a photo or copy of their EasyVote card. For all others, there is a charge of $20 on the door with profits going back towards RockEnrol campaigns.

Find your local polling place here: www.ivotenz.org.nz