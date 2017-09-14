15 Sep 2017
  Davey Beige And The Blackdoor Band To Release Album 'Beginner's Mind' On September 29

Davey Beige And The Blackdoor Band To Release Album 'Beginner's Mind' On September 29

14 September 2017 - 0 Comments

At one time, over a dozen beige suits filled Davey Beige’s wardrobe. A majority of this historic menswear collection featured fawn safari suits, the genesis for his stage name. This was back in the day when he and his band The Peter Stuyvesant Hitlist were one of the must-see bands in town.

Davey’s name still remains, however the safari suits have been upgraded for rock’n’roll threads and brown suede boots.

With over thirty years of professional experience as a guitarist, songwriter, singer, teacher, columnist and performer, Davey has worked with many notable New Zealand artists including John Rowles, Bunny Walters, Fiona McDonald, Peter Urlich, The Topp Twins, Dave McArtney, Harry Lyon and Don McGlashan.

Supported by the all-star cast of The Backdoor Band, Davey’s new album Beginner’s Mind is set for release on September 29.

The songs as well as the musical performances on it are influenced by his life in the Bay of Plenty, and a recent discovery of mindfulness - Davey’s commitment to living well and living in the moment.

 

Comments

