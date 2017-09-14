15 Sep 2017
Tessa shares music video for debut track 'Wait' (feat. Kings)

14 September 2017 - 0 Comments

One of New Zealand's newest voices to cross over in both electronic / pop music scenes, Tessa, has today shared the debut music video to accompany her hypnotic new single Wait (feat. Kings).

Set at the popular race track at Hampton Downs Motorsport Park, the young artist (who has a side passion for cars and auto-mechanical DIY-ing) could not be more at home. "My love of cars and driving started on the dirt roads up north where I spent most of my time growing up, which then grew to the street/drift scene," Tessa explains.

This is one for the car fanatics out there. Filmed and produced by Jonny Goosemanand Andrew Morrison(What's Next), the video features sweet drifting action from drivers David Hunter and Josh Smith fromTeam Thirty3. "I was fortunate to have Team Thirty3 - a trio of amazingly talented drifters - behind the wheels of their c33 Nissan Laurels featured in the video. They will be putting their skills to the test at the next National Drifting Series D1NZ."

Wait was produced and co-written with Kingdon Chapple-Wilson (aka. Kings), and is the first taste of the promising young artist's debut record set for release later this year.

The bass heavy (and car-friendly) track premiered earlier this August on George FM, and has since seen multi-platform success, positioning itself across both Spotify New Music Friday (NZ & Sweden), NZ Viral 50 (#16), This Week Sounds Like (49k followers) andApple Music Best of the Week, while making a debut on both iTunes & Apple Music's Hot New Tracks. She's an upcoming voice to be reckoned with. 

Alongside her solo project, Tessa is one part of rising synth-pop duet, Dunes(check out their debut single Horses) and follow their new material over here.

Wait (Official Music Video) featuring Kings

