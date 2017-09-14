15 Sep 2017
Music News - Sia announces support acts for New Zealand show

Sia announces support acts for New Zealand show

14 September 2017 - 0 Comments

She needs no introduction - and nor do the acts that Sia has revealed she will be sharing the stage with when she plays her first-ever New Zealand concert.
 
In her only live dates for 2017, Siais bringing her Nostalgic For The Present Tour to Australia and New Zealand this December - playing Mount Smart Stadium in Auckland on Tuesday, December 5.
 
Today, the global superstar announced that at her Auckland show, she will be supported by an epic, all-female line-up made up of some of the most exciting names in pop - Charli XCX, MØ and New Zealand’s very own rising star, Theia
 
Special guest dancer and actress Maddie Ziegler, who has appeared in five of Sia’s music videos, including Chandelier and Elastic Heart - will also join the impressive line-up.
 
A multi-platinum artist, songwriter and international icon, Sia is undoubtedly one of the most influential and prolific artists in the world. She has collaborated with the likes of Kendrick Lamar, Beyonce; and on her latest single ‘Dusk Till Dawn’, with ZAYN. She’s also penned songs for everyone from Rihanna and Kylie Minogue, to Katy Perry and Camila Cabello.
 
Although far too many to list, Sia’s hits include: Chandelier, The Greatest (with Kendrick Lamar), Titanium (with David Guetta), Diamonds (with Rihanna) and Wild Ones (With Flo Rida).

Charli XCX is an award-winning talent who has earned critical acclaim both as a singer and as a songwriter, carving out a formidable reputation on the global pop circuit. She got her big break in 2013 with the release of her major label debut album True Romance. In July this year she premiered her single Boys along with a self-directed music video featuring an ensemble cast of male celebrities. It peaked at #2 on the Top 25 You Tube list receiving almost two millions views in under 24 hours. She joins the bill, having just played Lollapalooza.

Hailing from Denmark, released her debut album No Mythologies To Follow in 2014 - a unique blend of bedroom beats, soul-punk-electro-R&B and pop harmonies - to rave reviews. It featured the hit songs Pilgrims and Waste of Time. She went onto to play sold-out shows around the world and also featured on Major Lazer and DJ Snake’s smash song, Lean On-the most-streamed song ever on Spotify. She’s currently putting the finishing touches to her eagerly-anticipated second album.

Theia burst onto the scene in 2016 with her debut single Roam which shot up Spotify charts around the world and received widespread Top 40 radio play, not only in her home country of New Zealand but across South East Asia. In 2017, she released and toured her debut self-titled EP Theia to critical acclaim, containing the hit songs Treat You and Champagne Supernova. Nominated as ‘Breakthrough Artist Of The Year’ at the George FM Awards, the Christchurch-born singer has just performed at the prestigious Music Matters Festival in Singapore.

Don’t miss your chance to see Sialive in New Zealand this December, alongside Charli XCX, MØ, Theia and special guest Maddie Ziegler -thanks to MJR Presents.

Sia / Charli XCX / MØ / Theia / Maddie Ziegler
Mt Smart Stadium, Auckland
Tuesday December 5




