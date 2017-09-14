She
needs no introduction - and nor do the acts that Sia has revealed she
will be sharing the stage with when she plays her first-ever New Zealand
concert.
In her only live dates for 2017, Siais bringing her Nostalgic For The Present Tour to Australia and New Zealand this December
- playing Mount Smart
Stadium in Auckland on Tuesday,
December 5.
Today, the global superstar announced that at her Auckland show, she will be
supported by an epic, all-female line-up made up of some of the most exciting
names in pop - Charli
XCX, MØ and New Zealand’s very own rising star, Theia
.
Special guest dancer and actress Maddie
Ziegler, who has appeared in five of Sia’s music videos,
including Chandelier
and Elastic
Heart
- will also join the impressive line-up.
A multi-platinum artist, songwriter and international icon, Sia is undoubtedly one
of the most influential and prolific artists in the world. She has collaborated
with the likes of Kendrick Lamar, Beyonce; and on her latest single ‘Dusk Till Dawn’, with
ZAYN. She’s also penned songs for everyone from Rihanna and Kylie Minogue, to
Katy Perry and Camila Cabello.
Although far too many to list, Sia’s
hits include: Chandelier
, The Greatest
(with Kendrick Lamar), Titanium
(with David
Guetta), Diamonds
(with Rihanna) and Wild
Ones
(With Flo Rida).Charli
XCX
is an award-winning talent
who has earned critical acclaim both as a singer and as a songwriter, carving
out a formidable reputation on the global pop circuit. She got her big break in
2013 with the release of her major label debut album True Romance
. In July
this year she premiered her single Boys
along with a self-directed music video
featuring an ensemble cast of male celebrities. It peaked at #2 on the Top 25
You Tube list receiving almost two millions views in under 24 hours. She
joins the bill, having just played Lollapalooza.
Hailing from Denmark, MØ
released her debut
album No Mythologies To Follow
in 2014 - a unique blend of bedroom beats,
soul-punk-electro-R&B and pop harmonies - to rave reviews. It featured the
hit songs Pilgrims
and Waste of Time
.
She went onto to play sold-out shows around the world and also featured on Major Lazer and DJ Snake’s smash song, Lean
On
-the most-streamed song ever on Spotify. She’s currently putting
the finishing touches to her eagerly-anticipated second album.
Theia
burst onto the scene in 2016 with her debut
single Roam
which shot up Spotify charts around the world and received widespread Top 40
radio play, not only in her home country of New Zealand but across South East
Asia. In 2017, she released and toured her debut self-titled EP Theia
to critical
acclaim, containing the hit songs Treat
You
and Champagne
Supernova
. Nominated as ‘Breakthrough Artist Of The Year’ at
the George FM Awards, the Christchurch-born singer has just performed at the
prestigious Music Matters Festival in Singapore.
Don’t miss your chance to
see Sialive in New Zealand this December, alongside Charli XCX, MØ, Theia and special guest Maddie Ziegler -thanks to MJR Presents.
Sia
/ Charli XCX / MØ / Theia / Maddie Ziegler
Mt Smart Stadium,
Auckland
Tuesday December 5
