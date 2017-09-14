It is with great pleasure that Frontier Touring, 95bFM and
Undertheradar announce that US indie rock pioneers The Shins are
returning to New Zealand for one show at Auckland’s Powerstation this November.
One of the most significant indie bands of the 21st century, this will be their
first show on our shores in ten years.
‘Tonight The Shins truly took our breath away’
- Louder Than War
‘Believe the
hype, they are that good’ – scoop.co.nz
Based in Portland, Oregon, and formed in 1996, The Shins are a multiple GRAMMY
award nominated band. Their debut full length, Oh, Inverted World
caused a seismic
shift in the indie rock world upon its release in 2001, single handedly ushering
in the modern era of the genre. Moved by the strength of verifiably life
changing songs like New Slang
, Know Your Onion
and Caring is Creepy
a generation of artists ditched the previous
decade’s lo-fi aesthetic in favour of Oh,
Inverted World’
s emphasis on melody.
Proving they were not merely a one album wonder band, The Shins went on to
release a further four critically acclaimed albums. Their sophomore album Chutes Too Narrow
(2002) garnered near perfect reviews; Wincing
The Night Away
(2003) rocketed to #2 on The Billboard Top 200 and
nabbed the band a GRAMMY award nomination, and 2012’s Ports Of Morrow
debuted at #3 on the Billboard Top 200. Not a bad feat for a band who started
out with self funded singles and demos.
Fronted by founding member James Mercer, and featuring an all new
line-up, the band is touring in celebration of their fifth album Heartworms
.
Produced by Mercer, Heartworms
was released March 10 this year to a wave of acclaim: Entertainment
Weekly called Heartworms
the “band’s
boldest album yet”
and “a rewarding and singular addition to the Shins’
catalog.”
Rolling Stone lauded its “home-brewed
feel, heavy on Beach Boys grandeur, New Wave kicks, squiggly synth-pop and
warm-weather soft rock – with lyrics tenderly balanced between midlife malaise
and youthful romanticism. The result is some of the most charming music he's
ever made,”
while Time Magazine opined “Heartworms works on a grander
scale, with ornate sonic tableaux.”
Lead single Dead Alive
has
been an alt radio mainstay this year and sure to be a set highlight.Heartworms
is
available everywhere now via Aural Apothecary/Columbia Records through Sony
Music Entertainment NZ.
Considering the intimate venue, and that this is the first show in New Zealand
in ten years for one of the world’s most esteemed bands, people should act
quickly to secure tickets.
THE SHINS
With special guests
Frontier members
pre-sale runs from Wed 20 Sep
General public on
sale Mon 25 Sep (2pm
NZDT)
Thu 30 Nov
Powerstation (18+)
Auckland, NZ
Ph: 0800 111 999
Presented by
Frontier Touring, 95bFM + Undertheradar
