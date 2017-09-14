It is with great pleasure that Frontier Touring, 95bFM and Undertheradar announce that US indie rock pioneers The Shins are returning to New Zealand for one show at Auckland’s Powerstation this November. One of the most significant indie bands of the 21st century, this will be their first show on our shores in ten years.



‘Tonight The Shins truly took our breath away’

- Louder Than War



‘Believe the hype, they are that good’ – scoop.co.nz

THE SHINS With special guests

