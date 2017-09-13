14 Sep 2017
Music News - New Music Video for Marina Bloom and Moving Stuff

New Music Video for Marina Bloom and Moving Stuff

13 September 2017 - 0 Comments

This year has been a year of success for Russian born singer-songwriter Marina Bloom and her band, Moving Stuff. The release of their first album When I'm Gone received critical acclaim and was noted as a ‘must-have-album-of-the-year’ by Phil O’Brien at Radio NZ. And things just got even more exciting with the release of their new music video Seven Seas, filmed on stunning Muriwai Beach on the West Coast.

The video depicts an everlasting conflict and attraction between opposite sexes. It has been described as ‘a liquid tranquility of music, nature and emotion’. “We’re really thrilled with the video and the song. It’s been great to see them come together in such a fluid way. I always want to do honest music, something from the heart, and this really falls into that category.” says Marina. The song Seven Seas is being released through all streaming platforms this week via Lost By Design Records .

Marina’s music has a familiar sentiment of the 80's and 90's wrapped up in catchy melodies that stay with you for days. It’s an easy-on-the-ears mix of melodic pop and rock with a country twist. Marina started performing at a very early age in her motherland and never really stopped.

Writing songs with a New Zealand lyricist Michael Davis, has been a life-changing experience. “Although I’ve always sung, I have never really written music before. But two years ago - after coming out of a very difficult relationship - the music just came to me and it ended up being the best thing ever. Diamonds are created under pressure and looking back I wouldn’t change anything as those hard times led to the thing that has made me happiest – starting a career in music!”

The band is working on their new album to be released early next year and preparing for their New Zealand summer tour. More details on their website www.movingstuff.co.nz.


 

