New Zealand’s most soulful heartbreaker Louis Baker is making a return to Australia next week. In the lead up to his Melbourne and Sydney shows, Bakerhas shared a little glimpse into his band’s captivating performance dynamic with a live video for his single Gave It All Away, as well as revealing some killer Australian talent Allysha Joyand Ella Haber who will be opening for him.

After teaming up with Fat Freddy’s Drop member Mufor an electronic remix of the track that would go on to make Red Bull Music’s 20 before 17 list, Gave It All Away accumulated some serious nods both at home and abroad, cementing Baker’s place at the forefront of New Zealand’s soul scene and accumulating some 8.5 million collective Spotify streams from fans across the world.

Now, avid fans and future punters alike can revel in the exquisite ache of a Louis Bakerlive show with this excellent teaser video of Gave It All Away. Recorded and filmed at the The Sound Department at Park Road Post Production in Wellington and shot by young filmmaker Caleb Corlett, it captures Louis Baker’s emotive delivery and his band’s natural energy that draws you in and holds you there.

Watch Gave It All Away here



Having graced stages across the globe including Field Days, Sziget Festival, Sonar Festival, Berlin Festival, The Great Escape, and here in Australia at Splendor In The Grass, Louis Baker will play two headline shows with supports by Melbourne jazz-soul singer and 30/70 collective member Allysha Joy in her hometown, and fresh up-and-comer who draws heavy Amy Winehouse comparisons, Ella Haber in Sydney.