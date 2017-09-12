12 Sep 2017
Music News

Ha The Unclear to support The Dandy Warhols

12 September 2017 - 0 Comments

Blind Tiger Touring is very pleased to announce the irrepressibly energetic and fascinatingly odd Auckland band, Ha The Unclear will be supporting The Dandy Warhols on their NZ tour next week.
 
Ha The Unclear’s blend of off-kilter hook-driven guitar pop has been described as ‘absolutely bonkers’, ‘quite possibly bent genius’, and ‘hugely original’. The group will bring their extraordinary brand of alt pop to Christchurch’s The Foundry on September 19, and Auckland’s Powerstation on September 20, to warm up the crowd before The Dandy Warhols take the stage.
 
Having not played here since their appearance at Southern Amp in 2008, tickets to see the Portland’s The Dandy Warhols band - consisting of its charismatic front man Courtney Taylor-Taylor, Peter Holmstrom, Zia McCabe and Brent DeBoer - are selling fast. 
 
Tickets are available from Eventfinda(Christchurch) and AAA Ticketing(Auckland).



 

