Music News - Ha The Unclear to support The Dandy Warhols
12 September 2017 - 0 Comments
Blind
Tiger Touring is very pleased to announce the irrepressibly energetic and
fascinatingly odd Auckland band, Ha
The Unclear will be supporting The Dandy Warhols on their NZ tour next
week.
Ha The Unclear’s
blend of off-kilter hook-driven guitar pop has been described as ‘absolutely
bonkers’, ‘quite possibly bent genius’, and ‘hugely original’. The group will
bring their extraordinary brand of alt pop to Christchurch’s The Foundry on September 19, and
Auckland’s Powerstation on September
20, to warm up the crowd before The Dandy Warhols take the stage.
Having not played here since their appearance at Southern Amp in 2008, tickets
to see the Portland’s The Dandy Warhols band
- consisting of its charismatic front man Courtney Taylor-Taylor, Peter Holmstrom, Zia McCabe and Brent DeBoer - are
selling fast.
Tickets are available from Eventfinda
(Christchurch) and AAA Ticketing
(Auckland).
There are currently no comments for this article. Please log in to add new comments.