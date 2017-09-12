12 Sep 2017
UsernamePassword

Remember Me? | Join | Recover
Click here to sign in via social networking

Music News - Alexis Taylor (Hot Chip) Announces Solo Show

Alexis Taylor (Hot Chip) Announces Solo Show

12 September 2017 - 0 Comments

Known as the lead vocalist of Grammy-nominated indietronica act Hot Chip, Alexis Taylor will share his intimate piano work atThe Tuning Fork on October the 18th in a pared-down solo show featuring his critically acclaimed solo material along with a sprinkling of his favourite covers and reinterpretations of much-loved Hot Chip hits.

Hailed for his sparse and vulnerable sound, Alexis Taylor’s piano albums have received praise for their emotional fragility and bare-bones piano work that showcases his smooth vocal quality and masterful songwriting ability.

“Taylor is no stranger to wearing his heart on his sleeve, Piano takes that notion one step further— it’s as if Taylor is taking his heart out for everyone to see, then discreetly leaving it on your coffee table” - Pitchfork

His solo piano albums were inspired by the death of friend and long time collaborator Vince Sipprell and have since been hailed as his most straightforward and personal work, exploring the ideologies of spirituality, mortality and creativity.

Pre-sales will be available for My Ticketmaster members from Tuesday the 12th of September at 3pm and to the general public from Thursday the 14th of September at 12 noon.

Alexis Taylor Solo Show
The Tuning Fork, October 18th 2017 

Ticketmaster.co.nz
thetuningfork.co.nz
alexistaylorsolo.com


Next: The Southern Fork Americana Fest Announces Second Justin Townes Earle Show & Additional Acts

Prev: St. Jerome’s Laneway Festival 2018 line-up

Comments

There are currently no comments for this article. Please log in to add new comments.

Return to News Archive

NZ Top 10 Singles

  • LOOK WHAT YOU MADE ME DO
    Taylor Swift
  • YOUNG, DUMB AND BROKE
    Khalid
  • NEW RULES
    Dua Lipa
  • GLORIOUS
    Macklemore feat. Skylar Grey
  • FRIENDS
    Justin Bieber And BloodPop
  • SORRY NOT SORRY
    Demi Lovato
  • FEELS
    Calvin Harris feat. Pharrell Williams, Katy Perry And Big Sean
  • UNFORGETTABLE
    French Montana feat. Swae Lee
  • DESPACITO (REMIX)
    Luis Fonsi And Daddy Yankee feat. Justin Bieber
  • THUNDER
    Imagine Dragons
View the Full NZ Top 40...
muzic.net.nz Logo
100% New Zealand Music
All content on this website is copyright to muzic.net.nz and other respective rights holders. Redistribution of any material presented here without permission is prohibited.
Report a ProblemReport A Problem