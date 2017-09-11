This year, the Laneway Festival was finally able to invite fans to our dream festival location for a day that was dazzling in all the best ways. The shady greenfields and urban cityscapes of Albert Park precinct will again play host to next year’s event on another unforgettable Auckland Anniversary Day (29 January). Along with the already announced Anderson .Paak and Mac DeMarco and a killer line-up packed with the best new and established live acts in the game, the 2018 Laneway Festival promises to be a full sensory experience for music fans.

Let us present the soundtrack to your summer:

Laneway Festival New Zealand 2018

In alphabetical order:

Aldous Harding - Amy Shark - Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals - BADBADNOTGOOD -

BAYNK - Billie Eilish - Bonobo - Connan Mockasin - D.D Dumbo - Die! Die! Die! -

Father John Misty - Loyle Carner - Mac DeMarco - Melodownz - Moses Sumney - Polyester -

POND - Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever - (Sandy) Alex G - Slowdive - Sylvan Esso -

The Internet - The War on Drugs - TOKiMONSTA - Unitone HiFi - Wolf Alice



And more to be announced