11 Sep 2017
UsernamePassword

Remember Me? | Join | Recover
Click here to sign in via social networking
  • Home »
  • News »
  • The Clean to be inducted into the New Zealand Music Hall of Fame

Music News - The Clean to be inducted into the New Zealand Music Hall of Fame

The Clean to be inducted into the New Zealand Music Hall of Fame

10 September 2017 - 0 Comments

APRA will honour the contribution The Clean have made to music in Aotearoa when Hamish Kilgour, David Kilgour, Robert Scott, and Peter Gutteridge are inducted into the New Zealand Music Hall of Fame at the 2017 APRA Silver Scroll Awards.

The New Zealand Music Hall of Fame pays tribute to songwriters, musicians and acts that have made a significant impact on life and culture through their music.

The much-loved Dunedin indie trio was formed by David and Hamish Kilgour and the late Peter Gutteridge as part of the nation's late 1970's punk experiment, and they found their feet with new bass player Robert Scott in the even busier 1980's post-punk scene.

While they may have broken up for a time in the early 80's, their music proved irrepressible, with multiple hit songs and EPs like Tally Ho!Boodle Boodle Boodle, and Live Dead Clean entering and re-entering the charts, and making them famous in Australia, Europe, UK, and North America, even when the band were on hiatus.

The success of their songs brought the band back together, and globe-trotting tours continued right through the 1990's and well into the middle of the second decade of the new millennium. Occasionally the tours were followed by blistering live albums that pointed to the trio's devastating onstage chemistry and the power of original songs that connect in the moment and continue to inspire decades on.

The group's mix of driving folk-ish pop, insistent psychedelic instrumentals, and offbeat yet accessible minimalism, has proved timeless. As has The Clean's philosophy and rationale. 

Trusting your musical instincts and doing it for yourself were key ideals of the group, their success showing the importance and validity of taking complete creative control over the timing, capture, presentation and expression of your art.

The Clean will be inducted into the NZ Music Hall of Fame at the APRA Silver Scroll Awards at Dunedin Town Hall on Thursday, September 28. 

The other awards presented on the night are:

● APRA Silver Scroll Award
● APRA Maioha Award, celebrating exceptional waiata featuring te reo Māori
● SOUNZ Contemporary Award, celebrating excellence in contemporary composition
● APRA Best Original Music in a Feature Film Award
● APRA Best Original Music in a Series Award 

Radio New Zealand will broadcast and live video stream the APRA Silver Scroll Awards ceremony on RNZ National, Freeview Ch 50 and online at www.rnz.co.nz/music.

The awards will also be shared via the Student Radio Network (Radio One, RDU, Radio Active, Radio Control and 95bFM), and The Spinoff website (www.thespinoff.co.nz).

Sky’s Rialto Channel 39 are also proud to broadcast the 2017 APRA Silver Scroll Awards on Saturday October 21 at 8.30pm. 

The awards are proudly supported by Panhead Custom Ales, Quartz Reef Wines, and NZ On Air.


 

Prev: Bakers Eddy Release Video For New Single

Comments

There are currently no comments for this article. Please log in to add new comments.

Return to News Archive

NZ Top 10 Singles

  • LOOK WHAT YOU MADE ME DO
    Taylor Swift
  • YOUNG, DUMB AND BROKE
    Khalid
  • NEW RULES
    Dua Lipa
  • GLORIOUS
    Macklemore feat. Skylar Grey
  • FRIENDS
    Justin Bieber And BloodPop
  • SORRY NOT SORRY
    Demi Lovato
  • FEELS
    Calvin Harris feat. Pharrell Williams, Katy Perry And Big Sean
  • UNFORGETTABLE
    French Montana feat. Swae Lee
  • DESPACITO (REMIX)
    Luis Fonsi And Daddy Yankee feat. Justin Bieber
  • THUNDER
    Imagine Dragons
View the Full NZ Top 40...
muzic.net.nz Logo
100% New Zealand Music
All content on this website is copyright to muzic.net.nz and other respective rights holders. Redistribution of any material presented here without permission is prohibited.
Report a ProblemReport A Problem