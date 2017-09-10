APRA will honour the contribution The Clean have made to music in Aotearoa when Hamish Kilgour, David Kilgour, Robert Scott, and Peter Gutteridge are inducted into the New Zealand Music Hall of Fame at the 2017 APRA Silver Scroll Awards.



The New Zealand Music Hall of Fame pays tribute to songwriters, musicians and acts that have made a significant impact on life and culture through their music.

The much-loved Dunedin indie trio was formed by David and Hamish Kilgour and the late Peter Gutteridge as part of the nation's late 1970's punk experiment, and they found their feet with new bass player Robert Scott in the even busier 1980's post-punk scene.

While they may have broken up for a time in the early 80's, their music proved irrepressible, with multiple hit songs and EPs like Tally Ho!, Boodle Boodle Boodle, and Live Dead Clean entering and re-entering the charts, and making them famous in Australia, Europe, UK, and North America, even when the band were on hiatus.

The success of their songs brought the band back together, and globe-trotting tours continued right through the 1990's and well into the middle of the second decade of the new millennium. Occasionally the tours were followed by blistering live albums that pointed to the trio's devastating onstage chemistry and the power of original songs that connect in the moment and continue to inspire decades on.

The group's mix of driving folk-ish pop, insistent psychedelic instrumentals, and offbeat yet accessible minimalism, has proved timeless. As has The Clean's philosophy and rationale.

Trusting your musical instincts and doing it for yourself were key ideals of the group, their success showing the importance and validity of taking complete creative control over the timing, capture, presentation and expression of your art.

The Clean will be inducted into the NZ Music Hall of Fame at the APRA Silver Scroll Awards at Dunedin Town Hall on Thursday, September 28.

The other awards presented on the night are:

● APRA Silver Scroll Award

● APRA Maioha Award, celebrating exceptional waiata featuring te reo Māori

● SOUNZ Contemporary Award, celebrating excellence in contemporary composition

● APRA Best Original Music in a Feature Film Award

● APRA Best Original Music in a Series Award

Radio New Zealand will broadcast and live video stream the APRA Silver Scroll Awards ceremony on RNZ National, Freeview Ch 50 and online at www.rnz.co.nz/music.

The awards will also be shared via the Student Radio Network (Radio One, RDU, Radio Active, Radio Control and 95bFM), and The Spinoff website (www.thespinoff.co.nz).

Sky’s Rialto Channel 39 are also proud to broadcast the 2017 APRA Silver Scroll Awards on Saturday October 21 at 8.30pm.

The awards are proudly supported by Panhead Custom Ales, Quartz Reef Wines, and NZ On Air.