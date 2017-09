Watch the video here

A week after releasing their new single, Bakers Eddy have followed it up with an equally kick-ass video that’s definitely not for the faint-hearted.Undoubtedly one of the southern hemisphere’s most exciting emerging acts, Bakers Eddy make in-your-face, raucous rock andis no exception. So it’s fitting that the accompanying video should come with a parental guidance warning.Although a Kiwi band at heart, Bakers Eddy is now based in Melbourne, where they’ve been working in the studio with Shihad ’s legendary Tom Larkin on production and Jon Grace on production and engineering.