8 Sep 2017
Music News - Bakers Eddy Release Video For New Single

Bakers Eddy Release Video For New Single

08 September 2017 - 0 Comments

A week after releasing their new single Jack S*** For You, Bakers Eddy have followed it up with an equally kick-ass video that’s definitely not for the faint-hearted.
 
Undoubtedly one of the southern hemisphere’s most exciting emerging acts, Bakers Eddy make in-your-face, raucous rock and Jack S*** For You is no exception. So it’s fitting that the accompanying video should come with a parental guidance warning.
 
Watch the video here.
 
Although a Kiwi band at heart, Bakers Eddy is now based in Melbourne, where they’ve been working in the studio with Shihad’s legendary Tom Larkin on production and Jon Grace on production and engineering.
 
Get Jack S*** For You now:

 

