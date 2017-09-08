Music News - Bakers Eddy Release Video For New Single
08 September 2017 - 0 Comments
A
week after releasing their new single Jack
S*** For You
, Bakers
Eddy have followed it up with an equally kick-ass video that’s
definitely not for the faint-hearted.
Undoubtedly one of the southern hemisphere’s most exciting emerging acts, Bakers Eddy make
in-your-face, raucous rock and Jack
S*** For You
is no exception. So it’s fitting that the
accompanying video should come with a parental guidance warning.
Although a Kiwi band at heart, Bakers
Eddy is now based in Melbourne, where they’ve been working in
the studio with Shihad
’s legendary Tom Larkin on production and Jon Grace on
production and engineering.
Get Jack S*** For
You now:
