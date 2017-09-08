8 Sep 2017
UsernamePassword

Remember Me? | Join | Recover
Click here to sign in via social networking

Music News - The Black Seeds new album 'Fabric' is out now

The Black Seeds new album 'Fabric' is out now

08 September 2017 - 0 Comments

Today, The Black Seeds release their long anticipated sixth studio album Fabric as they come close to 20 years together as a band! Available today on all streaming services and in all good record stores near you, the new album comes ahead of their extensive NZ & AU Fabric tour.

This year, the South Pacific reggae-soul legends have shared the length and breadth of their luscious and diverse new album - including the anthemic summer tune Better Days, the dance heavy Freakin and their brand new track Back To You (read about it here in the Huffington Post premiere).


Created with the support of NZ On Air and recorded at Lee Prebble’s Wellington studio The Surgery, Fabric is a twelve-track album of bold, groove-heavy tunes that perfectly captures The Black Seeds’ characteristic brand of reggae-funk fusion.

Musically, there is a grand expansiveness that sets over the collective of tracks on Fabric, allowing for each song to breathe and exist on its own, but also comfortably within the context of the wider picture. In other words, it is a prolific and multi-faceted mix of moods, feelings and stylistic influences, all brought together by the core reggae sound of The Black Seeds.

Underneath the genre fusing, there is a physically infectious kinetic energy in the album. There are times when it dips into a nostalgic homage to the late 70's/early 80's RnB and analogue funk era with songs like Freakin’, or the bass-heavy groove of Everybody Knows.

A socio-political conscience shines through on tracks like the striking Beleza (which features the voice of ‘the father of linguistics’, Noam Chomsky) that sings “It’s only a matter of time, Before you spend your money and lose your mind, people of this world let’s listen, don’t play a fool to the system.’’

The mesmerizing Lost In The Bush takes The Black Seeds sound down a sci-fi avenue, fusing the usual reggae ingredients with heavy synths to morph into a squelchy grimy strut, while the hypnotic Lightning Strikes takes a melancholic turn with its spacey reverberated horns. Another standout on the album is the deep, dub heavy love song found in the title track.

But where there is darkness, one only needs to turn on the light. And in classic Black Seeds fashion, the light reaches in through with the warm affirmations of Weir and Weetman’s words, adding a classic element to this new Black Seeds record. The uplifting album opener Better Days ensures us that “better days are coming, lonely nights are leaving”, while tracks like ‘The Weaver’ remind us that love will conquer all pain.

Overall Fabricshows The Black Seeds’ limitless creative energy for what it is - always moving forward and progressing without compromising the soul of who they are, while always remaining conscious of the current world around them.

Purchase Fabric online:


Purchase your copy of Fabric on CD / Vinyl:
Marbecks - marbecks.co.nz
JB-Hifi - jbhifi.co.nz
Real Groovy -realgroovy.co.nz
The Warehouse - thewarehouse.co.nz
Slowboat Records - slowboatrecords.co.nz
Southbound Records - southbound.co.nz
Flying Out - flyingout.co.nz
Rough Peel - roughpeel.co.nz
Galaxy Records - galaxyrecords.co.nz
Vinyl Destination - vinyldestination.co.nz

Stream Fabric on:


COSMIC TICKETING PRESENTS:
'FABRIC'  NZ ALBUM RELEASE TOUR

The Black Seeds

Thursday 21 September - Raglan, The Raglan Club
Tickets from cosmicticketing.co.nz & from venue, 22 Bow St, Raglan

Friday 22 September - Auckland, The Powerstation
Tickets from aaaticketing.co.nz

Saturday 23 September - Mt. Maunganui, Totara Street
Tickets from cosmicticketing.co.nz & from venue, 11 Totara St, Mt. Maunganui

Wednesday 27 September - Wanaka, Lake Wanaka Centre
Tickets from eventfinda.co.nz & from Base 2, 12 Helwick St, Wanaka

Thursday 28 September - Dunedin, Refuel
Tickets from cosmicticketing.co.nz or available from 
OUSA main office on campus & Cosmic Dunedin, 355 George Street, Dunedin

Friday 29 September - Christchurch, The Bedford Bigtop
Tickets from cosmicticketing.co.nz & available from Cosmic stores

Saturday 30 September - Nelson, Club Paradox
Tickets from cosmicticketing.co.nz

Thursday 5 October - Napier, The Cabana
Tickets from cosmicticketing.co.nz

Friday 6 October - Wellington, San Fran
Tickets from cosmicticketing.co.nz & available from
Cosmic on Cuba, 97 Cuba St, Wellington

Saturday 7 October - Wellington, San Fran
Tickets from cosmicticketing.co.nz & available from
Cosmic on Cuba, 97 Cuba St, Wellington

The Black Seeds - ''Better Days'' (Official Lyric Video)

Follow The Black Seeds online:



Next: Bakers Eddy Release Video For New Single

Prev: Niall Horan to Bring the Flicker World Tour 2018 to New Zealand

Comments

There are currently no comments for this article. Please log in to add new comments.

Return to News Archive

NZ Top 10 Singles

  • LOOK WHAT YOU MADE ME DO
    Taylor Swift
  • FRIENDS
    Justin Bieber And BloodPop
  • GLORIOUS
    Macklemore feat. Skylar Grey
  • NEW RULES
    Dua Lipa
  • DESPACITO (REMIX)
    Luis Fonsi And Daddy Yankee feat. Justin Bieber
  • FEELS
    Calvin Harris feat. Pharrell Williams, Katy Perry And Big Sean
  • SORRY NOT SORRY
    Demi Lovato
  • UNFORGETTABLE
    French Montana feat. Swae Lee
  • THUNDER
    Imagine Dragons
  • WILD THOUGHTS
    DJ Khaled feat. Rihanna And Bryson Tiller
View the Full NZ Top 40...
muzic.net.nz Logo
100% New Zealand Music
All content on this website is copyright to muzic.net.nz and other respective rights holders. Redistribution of any material presented here without permission is prohibited.
Report a ProblemReport A Problem