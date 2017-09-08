Global superstar Niall Horan will bring his Flicker World Tour 2018 to New Zealand next June, with one show confirmed for Auckland. It is his first solo Arena tour, and will see him perform smash hits Slow Hands and This Town, plus tracks off his forthcoming debut album, to thousands of adoring fans.

Tickets go on sale from 12noon on Thursday September 14 at www.ticketmaster.co.nz

Horan is currently touring the world with The Flicker Sessions, which includes a one-off date at Sydney’s Enmore Theatre this Sunday night. All dates sold out instantly, so strong was the demand.

Slow Hands, his current single, is now Platinum in New Zealand, went straight to Number One in 44 countries and has more than 820 million combined streams worldwide. Views of the lyric video, which can be seen HERE, exceed 50 million. Billboard named Slow Hands one of the “Best Songs of 2017 So Far” and Rolling Stone observed, “Above a stomp-and-clap beat and muted guitar, Horan allows his lower register to showcase his more seductive side…”

Niall Horan made his solo debut with the poignant single This Town. Released last year it has sold more than one million units in the U.S. achieving Platinum certification. Horan has been honoured with numerous awards in 2017, including People’s Choice, Teen Choice, Radio Disney Music and iHeartRadio MMVA awards.

Horan, who has sold over 70 million records as part of the all-conquering One Direction, has spent the past year writing and recording his debut solo album, which will be released prior to Christmas. Accompanying himself on guitar, his new material takes its inspiration from the music he has favored since childhood and his contemporaries – artists like Fleetwood Mac, The Eagles and Crosby, Stills and Nash, The Lumineers and James Bay. He has been working with a small team of producers including Julian Bunetta and Greg Kurstin to hone a distinctive sound for the album.

“I've been listening to a lot of early 80’s stuff lately and been inspired by that heavy bass and the funky guitar sound. It’s another flavor to my album that I’m excited to share," said Horan when discussing ‘Slow Hands.’

The Australasian leg of the Flicker World Tour will commence in Auckland on June 1, followed by three Australian dates in Brisbane, Sydney and Melbourne.

Special guest on the Flicker World Tour 2018 is buzz US singer songwriter Maren Morris, who is currently causing a storm with debut album ‘Hero’ and breakout single ‘My Church’.

Friday June 1 – Spark Arena, Auckland

