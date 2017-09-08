8 Sep 2017
Kings releases new single 'We'll Never Know' - out today!

08 September 2017 - 0 Comments

Every Friday this month, Kiwi performing artist/producer Kings (Kingdon Chapple-Wilson) has shared a new track off his upcoming album Chapter One, revealing the different stories and sides to his forthcoming debut album.

Today he shares an upbeat banger of a track titled We'll Never Know that starts off with warm piano stabs evolving over a sophisticated, fast-moving medley of slick beats. Get this feel good jam into your day, and listen to it below on your favourite streaming platform!

Listen to We'll Never Know here:

Earlier this August, Chapple-Wilson let the first track off his forthcoming album take flight - the electronic, feel-good party track Kush Rolled x Cup Filled (Spotify New Music Friday, NZ Viral 50, Viral Hits AU/NZ, Apple Music Best Of The Week) which let us into the Chapter One story through the party entrance first.

The second single HYLMN (Apple Music Best of the Week,The A-List: Hip Hop) invited us further into the young artist's journey, on a track that pays tribute to the hustle and the hard times. The following track Intermission (Spotify New Music Friday,Apple Music Best Of The Week) would take us even closer to home, as Kingdon reflects on the past, the present and future.

We'll Never Know
Out today!

Listen on:
Purchase on iTunes here

 

Known as a musical shapeshifter in terms of the styles he fuses together in the studio, Chapter One (due out November 3rd on Arch Angel Records / DRM NZ) is a multifaceted yet cohesive body of work that documents the young kiwi artist, father and producer's steady rise to the top. Completely self-produced by Chapple-Wilson, the 12-track album is his first independent release of which he had to say: 

"I've always encouraged artists and musicians to do things themselves and to study the game thoroughly. It was only right that I do this entire project the way I preach. From directing the music videos to designing the cover art, everything is written, produced, mixed, and mastered the way I intended, with the hope that it encourages YOU to do the same thing." 

Chapple-Wilson appeared through the smokescreen with his chart-topping track Don't Worry Bout It which has now surpassed 6 million streams and over 1 million YouTube views.

See Kings live at this year's Edgefest(more details here) and on Six60's recently announced The New Waves World Tour withNico & Vinz (more details here).

Comments

There are currently no comments for this article. Please log in to add new comments.

