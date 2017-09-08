08 September 2017 - 0 Comments
Every Friday this month, Kiwi performing
artist/producer Kings (Kingdon Chapple-Wilson)
has shared a new track off his upcoming album Chapter One,
revealing the different stories and sides to his forthcoming debut album.
Today he shares an upbeat banger of a track titled We'll Never Know that starts off with warm piano stabs evolving over a sophisticated, fast-moving medley of slick beats. Get this feel good jam into your day, and listen to it below on your favourite streaming platform!
Listen to We'll Never Know here:
Earlier this August, Chapple-Wilson let the first track off his forthcoming album take flight - the electronic, feel-good party track Kush Rolled x Cup Filled (Spotify New Music Friday, NZ Viral 50, Viral Hits AU/NZ, Apple Music Best Of The Week) which let us into the Chapter One story through the party entrance first.
|
Known as a musical shapeshifter in terms of the
styles he fuses together in the studio, Chapter
One (due out November
3rd on Arch
Angel Records / DRM NZ) is a multifaceted yet cohesive body of
work that documents the young kiwi artist, father and producer's steady rise to
the top. Completely self-produced by Chapple-Wilson, the 12-track album is
his first independent release of which he had to say:
"I've always encouraged artists and musicians to do things themselves and to study the game thoroughly. It was only right that I do this entire project the way I preach. From directing the music videos to designing the cover art, everything is written, produced, mixed, and mastered the way I intended, with the hope that it encourages YOU to do the same thing."
