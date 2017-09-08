Kylie Price is incredibly proud to release her new EP Bones, out today!



The new music from Kylie is already making waves, with lead single Here With Me hitting #4 on the NZ Heatseekers Chart after its release, and noted by Tearaway as “an important subject matter for a soon-to-be important artist.”



Minimal and intimate, the Dunedin local has created a body of work that pays tribute to her country and blues roots in a collection that speaks firmly, but quietly, of love.



Opening the EP is the gorgeous and somewhat haunting title track Bones, which perfectly showcases Kylie’s impressive vocal talent. Her beautiful voice carries through the 6-track effort, bringing in both acoustic and electric guitar with layered vocals, underpinned by a strong percussive section.



Bonesfollows on from Kylie’s debut EP Wanderer//Wondererin 2014, which hit #1 on the iTunes Country Charts. Honing her craft over the last few years, Kylie’s focus on developing as an artist has gained her attention both here at home, and internationally. While studying full-time at Otago University, the young singer-songwriter was presented with the Gold Award for ‘Outstanding Excellence in Music’ outside of University in 2014, adding to the five Gold Guitar awards she picked up in 2012. Most recently, Kylie was honoured to win ‘Female Overall Artist of The Year’ and ‘Best Acoustic Performance of The Year’ at the Texas Sounds International Country Music Awards America 2016, adding another string to her already impressive bow.



A genuinely gifted live performer, known for her passionate and organic sets, Kylie has plans to tour with Bones, with details still to come.



KYLIE PRICE – BONES

Boneson Downloadon iTunes