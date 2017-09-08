8 Sep 2017
UsernamePassword

Remember Me? | Join | Recover
Click here to sign in via social networking
  • Home »
  • News »
  • The Echo Ohs release debut full length album 'Hot Pockets'

Music News - The Echo Ohs release debut full length album 'Hot Pockets'

The Echo Ohs release debut full length album 'Hot Pockets'

08 September 2017 - 0 Comments

Hot Pockets is the debut full length album from Auckland three piece The Echo Ohs.

Steeped in lurid garage and post punk influences, theirs is a lurching and writhing cauldron of cowboy psych and/or beach zombie now coming to you in the music lovin' format of vinyl via 1:12 Records - local cult label who brought you Roy Irwin, Las Tetas, The Drab Doo Riffs and most recently Magic Factory.

Join The Echo Oh's at The Wine Cellar TONIGHT -  Friday 8th September alongside Queen Neptune and OUNCE as they celebrate the release ofHot Pockets.

Buy tix or tix + vinyl combo from Under The Radar

Or buy the album here

Echo Ohs - Hot Pockets

Next: Kylie Price - 'Bones'

Prev: Dave Dobbyn - Nau Mai Ra (Welcome Home) - Released today

Comments

There are currently no comments for this article. Please log in to add new comments.

Return to News Archive

NZ Top 10 Singles

  • LOOK WHAT YOU MADE ME DO
    Taylor Swift
  • FRIENDS
    Justin Bieber And BloodPop
  • GLORIOUS
    Macklemore feat. Skylar Grey
  • NEW RULES
    Dua Lipa
  • DESPACITO (REMIX)
    Luis Fonsi And Daddy Yankee feat. Justin Bieber
  • FEELS
    Calvin Harris feat. Pharrell Williams, Katy Perry And Big Sean
  • SORRY NOT SORRY
    Demi Lovato
  • UNFORGETTABLE
    French Montana feat. Swae Lee
  • THUNDER
    Imagine Dragons
  • WILD THOUGHTS
    DJ Khaled feat. Rihanna And Bryson Tiller
View the Full NZ Top 40...
muzic.net.nz Logo
100% New Zealand Music
All content on this website is copyright to muzic.net.nz and other respective rights holders. Redistribution of any material presented here without permission is prohibited.
Report a ProblemReport A Problem