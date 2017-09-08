Hot Pockets is the debut full length album from Auckland three piece The Echo Ohs.



Steeped in lurid garage and post punk influences, theirs is a lurching and writhing cauldron of cowboy psych and/or beach zombie now coming to you in the music lovin' format of vinyl via 1:12 Records - local cult label who brought you Roy Irwin, Las Tetas, The Drab Doo Riffs and most recently Magic Factory.



Join The Echo Oh's at The Wine Cellar TONIGHT - Friday 8th September alongside Queen Neptune and OUNCE as they celebrate the release ofHot Pockets.



Buy tix or tix + vinyl combo from Under The Radar



Echo Ohs - Hot Pockets