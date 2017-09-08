08 September 2017 - 0 Comments
Hot Pockets is the debut full length album
from Auckland three piece The Echo Ohs.
Steeped in lurid garage and post punk influences, theirs is a lurching and writhing cauldron of cowboy psych and/or beach zombie now coming to you in the music lovin' format of vinyl via 1:12 Records - local cult label who brought you Roy Irwin, Las Tetas, The Drab Doo Riffs and most recently Magic Factory.
Join The Echo Oh's at The Wine Cellar TONIGHT - Friday 8th September alongside Queen Neptune and OUNCE as they celebrate the release ofHot Pockets.
Buy tix or tix + vinyl combo from Under The Radar
|
There are currently no comments for this article. Please log in to add new comments.