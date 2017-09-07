With
Bay Dreams 2018 heading towards yet another sell-out year, promoters have today
sealed its reputation as a ‘bucket list’ festival, announcing a second wave of
exciting international and local acts.
Joining the stellar line-up for the January
2 festival - and his first-time ever in New Zealand - is US
rapper Machine Gun
Kelly, whose 2016 collab with Camila Cabello, Bad Things
, shot
into the Billboard Hot 100 chart and paved the way for this year’s critically
acclaimed album Bloom
.
One of the most talked about acts on the drum ’n’ bass scene, and arguably one
of New Zealand’s finest live acts right now, The Upbeats
(and special MC guest to be announced soon)also join the bill. Renowned for their ‘anything goes’ explosive and energetic
shows and their unique take on 170bpm+ bass music, this is tipped to be one of
the ‘must see’ sets at the Bay Dreams 2018 festival.
Maribou State,
who’ll be playing a DJ set, are another drawcard. The British duo burst onto
the electronic music scene in 2011 with their feel-good summer tune Scarlett Groove
and
have produced some of the finest remixes in the game.
Deadbeat,
a new project led by Shelton
Woolright (I Am Giant
, Blindspott
) are also a must-see. Their
set promises to be a sonic and visual feast.
Also in today’s announcement are: Written
By Wolves, Trei
, Flowidus, Spectrum and Jason Davis.
They join an amazing list of acts already announced including DJ Snake, FosterThePeople, Pendulum, Flatbush Zombies, $uicideBoy$, Sachi
, Sons of Zion
, Homebrew, Theia
, Bailey Wiley
plus many more.
Bay Dreams 2018 will
be held at ASB Bayparkin Tauranga.In its third year, the festival has gone from strength-to-strength, last year
selling out in record time.
Promoters Pato
Entertainment and Audiologyare promising a bigger and better festival in 2018 with four stages and extra
emphasis on top-quality production and lighting. Also, a new feature of
the Bay
Dreams experience will be Dream City, which
provides camping and its own exciting line-up of entertainment. With
accommodation in the Tauranga region scarce at this time of the year, ticket
holders are urged to book their camping spot quickly.
As with previous years, there will be a warm-up party on January 1 and punters
can stand-by for an exciting announcement revealing which acts will kick off
next year’s party. Tickets to the warm-up party will soon go up in price, so to
secure a spot today, punters can select it as an add-on to their main festival
ticket.
A third line-up announcement is also on its way, with more major artists and
bands still to be added to the bill. And with tickets to the festival expected
to sell out by the end of September, festival-goers will need to get in fast to
avoid disappointment.
Tickets for the R18+ festival are available from www.baydreams.co.nz
There are currently no comments for this article. Please log in to add new comments.