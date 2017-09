With Bay Dreams 2018 heading towards yet another sell-out year, promoters have today sealed its reputation as a ‘bucket list’ festival, announcing a second wave of exciting international and local acts.Joining the stellar line-up for the January 2 festival - and his first-time ever in New Zealand - is US rapper Machine Gun Kelly, whose 2016 collab with Camila Cabello,, shot into the Billboard Hot 100 chart and paved the way for this year’s critically acclaimed albumOne of the most talked about acts on the drum ’n’ bass scene, and arguably one of New Zealand’s finest live acts right now, The Upbeats (and special MC guest to be announced soon)also join the bill. Renowned for their ‘anything goes’ explosive and energetic shows and their unique take on 170bpm+ bass music, this is tipped to be one of the ‘must see’ sets at the Bay Dreams 2018 festival.Maribou State, who’ll be playing a DJ set, are another drawcard. The British duo burst onto the electronic music scene in 2011 with their feel-good summer tuneand have produced some of the finest remixes in the game.Deadbeat, a new project led by Shelton Woolright ( I Am Giant Blindspott ) are also a must-see. Their set promises to be a sonic and visual feast.Also in today’s announcement are: Written By Wolves, Trei , Flowidus, Spectrum and Jason Davis.They join an amazing list of acts already announced including DJ Snake, FosterThePeople, Pendulum, Flatbush Zombies, $uicideBoy$, Sachi Sons of Zion , Homebrew, Theia Bailey Wiley plus many more.Bay Dreams 2018 will be held at ASB Bayparkin Tauranga.In its third year, the festival has gone from strength-to-strength, last year selling out in record time.Promoters Pato Entertainment and Audiologyare promising a bigger and better festival in 2018 with four stages and extra emphasis on top-quality production and lighting. Also, a new feature of the Bay Dreams experience will be Dream City, which provides camping and its own exciting line-up of entertainment. With accommodation in the Tauranga region scarce at this time of the year, ticket holders are urged to book their camping spot quickly.As with previous years, there will be a warm-up party on January 1 and punters can stand-by for an exciting announcement revealing which acts will kick off next year’s party. Tickets to the warm-up party will soon go up in price, so to secure a spot today, punters can select it as an add-on to their main festival ticket.A third line-up announcement is also on its way, with more major artists and bands still to be added to the bill. And with tickets to the festival expected to sell out by the end of September, festival-goers will need to get in fast to avoid disappointment.Tickets for the R18+ festival are available from www.baydreams.co.nz