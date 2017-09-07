7 Sep 2017
UsernamePassword

Remember Me? | Join | Recover
Click here to sign in via social networking

Music News - Nadia Reid Announces NZ Tour

Nadia Reid Announces NZ Tour

07 September 2017 - 0 Comments

2017 is proving to be an amazing year for Nadia; currently still in Europe on her second tour there this year, supporting Ryan Adams in his sold out Auckland show in May, named as a finalist for the 2017 APRA Silver Scroll Award that recognises excellence in songwriting, and a bevy of glowing reviews from the world’s biggest music media for both her album and her live shows.

"Her songs are either oblique, or tight, and parsimonious. It keeps you listening."
- The (UK) Guardian on Nadia's show at Bush Hall, London, Aug 24th, 2017

"one of the year's landmark releases" ****
MOJO
 
"simply breathtaking" *****
Record Collector
 
"pretty much off the scale"
The Line Of Best Fit 8/10

Nadia returns home for her third round of touring her home country for Preservation…do not miss!

NADIA REID - PRESERVATION NZ TOUR DATES:

FRIDAY 27TH OCTOBER - SAN FRAN, WELLINGTON
SATURDAY 28TH OCTOBER - BLACK ESTATE, WAIPARA
SUNDAY 29TH OCTOBER - PLATO, DUNEDIN

Tickets will go on sale Thursday September 7th -MIDDAY


Nadia Reid is also playing at the Wondergarden Festival - in Auckland - December 31st. More details on her website.

The video for the album title track, Preservation, was directed by Nadia and produced by Julian Vares (Kane Strang, Doprah, Aldous Harding, Fazerdaze).

Nadia says about the video, “We shot this film over two days on the streets I grew up on in Port Chalmers, Dunedin, New Zealand. The dancer, Bebe, I met in a record shop in Dunedin and instantly wanted her to be in the film. Her grace, and self-assuredness was astounding and for me, it fit perfectly. Bebe, and Lisa Wilkinson, who choreographed the dance completely nailed it.

“Preservation is the title & first song on my second record. There’s an intensity to it, but I actually find it quite beautiful in so many ways. It was cleansing to write. It is about loss, reflection and the future. For some reason, during the release of the album, I struggled to fully understand it’s meaning, there’s this sort of unconscious state I often need to enter with songwriting, where meanings tend to become clearer and more obvious to me, months, or, years later...

So here we are, I am so grateful to NZ On Air Music & Dunedin City Council for funding this film & to everyone who currently works with and alongside me. Enjoy.”

Watch the official music video for Preservation Here

(video directed by Nadia Reid / produced by Julian Vares)

Thanks to NZ On Air & Dunedin City Council
Shot on location in Port Chalmers, Dunedin

Next: Bay Dreams 2018 - second announcement

Prev: Take us to the March sun in Taranaki... first artist for WOMAD 2018 revealed

Comments

There are currently no comments for this article. Please log in to add new comments.

Return to News Archive

NZ Top 10 Singles

  • LOOK WHAT YOU MADE ME DO
    Taylor Swift
  • FRIENDS
    Justin Bieber And BloodPop
  • GLORIOUS
    Macklemore feat. Skylar Grey
  • NEW RULES
    Dua Lipa
  • DESPACITO (REMIX)
    Luis Fonsi And Daddy Yankee feat. Justin Bieber
  • FEELS
    Calvin Harris feat. Pharrell Williams, Katy Perry And Big Sean
  • SORRY NOT SORRY
    Demi Lovato
  • UNFORGETTABLE
    French Montana feat. Swae Lee
  • THUNDER
    Imagine Dragons
  • WILD THOUGHTS
    DJ Khaled feat. Rihanna And Bryson Tiller
View the Full NZ Top 40...
muzic.net.nz Logo
100% New Zealand Music
All content on this website is copyright to muzic.net.nz and other respective rights holders. Redistribution of any material presented here without permission is prohibited.
Report a ProblemReport A Problem