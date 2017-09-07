07 September 2017 - 0 Comments
2017 is proving to be an amazing year for Nadia; currently still in Europe on her second tour there this year, supporting Ryan Adams in his sold out Auckland show in May, named as a finalist for the 2017 APRA Silver Scroll Award that recognises excellence in songwriting, and a bevy of glowing reviews from the world’s biggest music media for both her album and her live shows.
"Her songs are
either oblique, or tight, and parsimonious. It keeps you listening."
- The (UK) Guardian on Nadia's show at Bush Hall, London, Aug 24th, 2017
"one of the
year's landmark releases" ****
MOJO
"simply breathtaking" *****
Record Collector
"pretty much off the scale"
The Line Of Best Fit 8/10
Nadia returns home for her third round of touring her home country for Preservation…do not miss!
Nadia Reid is also playing at the Wondergarden Festival - in Auckland - December 31st. More details on her website.
The video for the album title track, Preservation, was directed by Nadia and produced by Julian Vares (Kane Strang, Doprah, Aldous Harding, Fazerdaze).
Nadia says about the video, “We shot this film over two days on the streets I grew up on in Port Chalmers, Dunedin, New Zealand. The dancer, Bebe, I met in a record shop in Dunedin and instantly wanted her to be in the film. Her grace, and self-assuredness was astounding and for me, it fit perfectly. Bebe, and Lisa Wilkinson, who choreographed the dance completely nailed it.
“Preservation is the title & first song on my second record. There’s an intensity to it, but I actually find it quite beautiful in so many ways. It was cleansing to write. It is about loss, reflection and the future. For some reason, during the release of the album, I struggled to fully understand it’s meaning, there’s this sort of unconscious state I often need to enter with songwriting, where meanings tend to become clearer and more obvious to me, months, or, years later...
