Dragon
who since forming in
1972, have produced a stack of rock anthems including April Sun in Cuba
, Are
You Old Enough
, Young Years
and Rain
. Their WOMAD 2018 performance will be a
homecoming of sorts as Dragon founding member Todd Hunter, and
his late brother Marc, were born and raised in Waitara, Taranaki. The Hunter
brothers spent many long summer days on holiday in New Plymouth at their Aunt’s
place across the road from the stunning 55-acre Brooklands Park and the TSB
Bowl of Brooklands; the home of WOMAD NZ for the past fourteen years.
Todd has advised WOMAD festival goers to be "prepared
to sing your hearts out with a bunch of happy human beings".
Emere Wano – Programme Manager, Event Director says "A legacy born out of hard work, these timeless
Kiwi rockers will get you up air-guitaring and singing, and as one reviewer put
it, 'if they don’t then you need your pulse checked'."
Dragon: Rain -
Live in Christchurch 2014
WOMAD NZ 2018 will see the festival celebrate
its 14th anniversary in the stunning 55-acre Brooklands Park and the TSB Bowl
of Brooklands, New Plymouth 16-18 March 2018.
Over the years, WOMAD NZ, has rightfully gained a reputation as one of the most
beautiful outdoor festivals in the world and after going on sale with
early-bird tickets on July 10th, 2017 WOMAD made a new record, with early-bird
tickets selling out in record time!
Festival tickets are on sale now - for all ticketing info please go to www.womad.co.nz
The main stage is set at the base of a natural amphitheatre and not only
provides a stunning setting, but an acoustic experience second to none. The
other three stages are located throughout Brooklands Park, with every square
inch oozing the vibrancy of WOMAD.
The maximum capacity for WOMAD is 15,000 ticket holders per day so you’ll never
feel like you are in a mosh pit – in fact bring a blanket and enjoy
refreshments in stylish chill out areas, watch a cooking demonstration or
explore the stalls and workshops. The kids will be entertained at Kidzone with
workshops especially for them spread over the weekend. WOMAD is not just music!
There’s plenty of other things on site to discover, come along and soak up the
warmth of the WOMAD vibe.
The WOMAD campsite is situated next to the festival within the New Plymouth
Racecourse and TSB Stadium. The festival site is also located a short distance
from New Plymouth’s centre, if you book early you could even get a motel or
hotel or house close enough to walk.
