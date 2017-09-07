Hearts, minds and attendance records are set to
be blown in January and February 2018 as Foo Fighters
return to rock stadiums
across Australia and New Zealand in support of their ninth studio album Concrete and Gold
(out
15 September on Roswell Records/RCA Records through Sony Music Entertainment
Australia and New Zealand).
The 11-time Grammy-winning, 25+ million-record-selling stadium rock greats will
welcome the new year with an epic tour that kicks off at Perth’s nib Stadium on
Saturday 20 January, before touring Adelaide, Brisbane, Sydney and Melbourne,
and wrapping up at Auckland’s Mt Smart Stadium on Saturday 3 February.
Foo Fighters will be joined at all shows by very special guests Weezer
, plus a local opener from each
city on the tour.
Foo Fighters were last in Australia and New Zealand on their 20th Anniversary
World Tour supporting their eighth album Sonic
Highways
, tearing through anthems including Something From Nothing
and
perennial favorites Everlong
,Learn To Fly
, Best Of You
and My Hero
, picking up the record as
one of 2015’s top five grossing tours in the process: "Hit after
hit on a perfect summer night"
– Billboard "The
crowd young and old joined in, belting out songs that span the best part of our
lives… brilliant in every respect"
– The Adelaide
Advertiser
Available for pre-order here
, Concrete and Gold
is the newest Foo
Fighters music since 2015’s Saint
Cecilia
EP and the band’s first full-length album in three
years. Concrete
and Gold
sees Foo Fighters add new dimensions to their trademark
hard melodic rock n roll.
The public’s first taste of the new album came in the form of the most
enthusiastically received single in Foo Fighters history, the surprise hard
rock anthem of the year “Run”, and its time-traveling mind-warp of a video
directed by Dave Grohl himself.
The clip for follow-up single, The Sky Is A Neighborhood
was
a Grohl family affair, with Dave sitting in the director’s chair once more and
his two daughters Violet and Harper playing the lead roles in the ‘rock and roll fairy tale’
(Rolling
Stone) video
.
With producer Greg Kurstin (Adele, Sia, Pink) at the helm, Concrete and Gold
seamlessly
combines hard rock extremes and pop sensibilities across those singles and nine
more incredible tracks: “I wanted it
to be the biggest sounding Foo Fighters record ever. To make a gigantic rock
record but with Greg Kurstin’s sense of melody and arrangement… Motorhead’s
version of Sgt. Pepper… or something like that.”
– Dave
Grohl
These dates will be the first time Australian and New Zealand fans will
experience tracks fromConcrete and Gold
live in all their glory, holding their own
alongside Foo Fighters classics like Walk
, These Days
, The Pretender
, All My Life
, Times Like These
among
countless others.
American alt-rockers Weezerwill be leaving Beverly Hills
behind to join Foo
Fighters as their very special guests at all Australian and New Zealand shows
on the Concrete And
Gold
World Tour. These will be Weezer’s first shows in our
countries since their acclaimed Blue
Album Memories
shows in 2013, and only their third AU & NZ tour
ever in an illustrious 25+ year career defined by tracks like Say It Ain’t So
, Buddy Holly
, Undone – The Sweater Song
, and Island In The Sun
.
The release of Weezer’s eleventh studio album Pacific Daydream
is slated for Friday
27 October through Warner Music, with lead singles Feels Like Summer
and Mexican Fender
already receiving
buzz from fans and critics alike.
Each Australian and New Zealand show will feature a local opener –
Surf punk three-piece Cosmic Kahuna
will open the Perth show.
Their mix of punk rock attitude and heavy metal riffs, bound together by the
true grit of rock and roll, will get your blood pumping from the very first
riff. Amyl and the Sniffers
will open the Adelaide show.
Since forming last year, the quartet has dished out their short, fast and
much-loved punk rock to packed-out pubs across the country. DZ Deathrays
will once again join Foo
Fighters on tour, opening their Brisbaneshow. The Brisbane thrash/party duo opened two shows on Foo Fighters’ 2011 tour
and are back to treat audiences to their electrifying sound once more.
Revered rockers The Preatures
will open the Sydney show,
kicking off proceedings with a visceral live performance that has earned them a
reputation of one of Australia’s most-acclaimed live acts.
Known and loved for their wild and chaotic live performances, hardcore outfit Clowns
will open the Melbourne show.
The crowd will bear witness to a performance that is equal parts dangerous and
frivolous, strap in.
Dynamic and driving Wellington punk band Ayn Randy
will open the Auckland show.
With a sound duly spiked with shout-a-long hooks, expect a set filled with
plenty of urgent punk on rip-roaring songs.
Make no mistake: Foo Fighters’ Concrete
and Gold
Australian and New Zealand tour with special guests Weezer
will be one for the history books. Act quick to secure your tickets to be part
of one of the season’s most epic tours.
PRIORITY TICKET
ACCESS FOR JB HI-FI ALBUM PRE-ORDERS
JB Hi-Fi customers in Australia and New Zealand who pre-order Concrete and GoldBEFORE 11pm AEST on Thursday 14 September will receive priority access to
pre-sale tickets.
JB Hi-Fi pre-sale
runs 24 hours from: Tue 19 Sep (10am AEST / 12noon NZST)
(or ends earlier if
pre-sale allocation exhausted)
JB Hi-Fi pre-sale
ticket limit: 4 per email address
One (1) code will be sent to the email used to pre-order per transaction.
FOO FIGHTERS - CONCRETE AND GOLD WORLD TOUR
with special
guests WEEZER
plus local
supports in each city
JANUARY & FEBRUARY 2018
Presented by
Frontier Touring, Triple M, Mix 94.5, MAX (Aus) and
The Rock (NZ
only)
Tuesday 19
September to Wednesday 20 September
(or ends earlier if
pre-sale allocation exhausted)
Pre-sale timings
staggered per show, visit website
for more details
General public on
sale from Friday 22 September (see timings below)
Sat 3 Feb | Mt
Smart Stadium, Auckland, NZ (All Ages)
with Weezer and
Ayn Randy
On sale: Fri 22 Sep
(1pm NZST)
|
|
|
VIDEO: The Sky Is A Neighborhood by Foo
Fighters
