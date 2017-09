PRIORITY TICKET ACCESS FOR JB HI-FI ALBUM PRE-ORDERS

JB Hi-Fi customers in Australia and New Zealand who pre-order Concrete and GoldBEFORE 11pm AEST on Thursday 14 September will receive priority access to pre-sale tickets.

JB Hi-Fi pre-sale runs 24 hours from: Tue 19 Sep (10am AEST / 12noon NZST)

(or ends earlier if pre-sale allocation exhausted)





JB Hi-Fi pre-sale ticket limit: 4 per email address

One (1) code will be sent to the email used to pre-order per transaction.





FOO FIGHTERS - CONCRETE AND GOLD WORLD TOUR

with special guests WEEZER

plus local supports in each city





JANUARY & FEBRUARY 2018

Presented by Frontier Touring, Triple M, Mix 94.5, MAX (Aus) and

The Rock (NZ only)





Frontier Members pre-sale via frontiertouring.com/foofighters

Tuesday 19 September to Wednesday 20 September

(or ends earlier if pre-sale allocation exhausted)

Pre-sale timings staggered per show, visit website for more details





General public on sale from Friday 22 September (see timings below)





Sat 3 Feb | Mt Smart Stadium, Auckland, NZ (All Ages)

with Weezer and Ayn Randy

On sale: Fri 22 Sep (1pm NZST)

VIDEO: The Sky Is A Neighborhood by Foo Fighters

Hearts, minds and attendance records are set to be blown in January and February 2018 as Foo Fighters return to rock stadiums across Australia and New Zealand in support of their ninth studio album Concrete and Gold (out 15 September on Roswell Records/RCA Records through Sony Music Entertainment Australia and New Zealand).The 11-time Grammy-winning, 25+ million-record-selling stadium rock greats will welcome the new year with an epic tour that kicks off at Perth’s nib Stadium on Saturday 20 January, before touring Adelaide, Brisbane, Sydney and Melbourne, and wrapping up at Auckland’s Mt Smart Stadium on Saturday 3 February.Foo Fighters will be joined at all shows by very special guests Weezer , plus a local opener from each city on the tour.Foo Fighters were last in Australia and New Zealand on their 20th Anniversary World Tour supporting their eighth album Sonic Highways, tearing through anthems including Something From Nothing and perennial favorites Everlong Best Of You and My Hero , picking up the record as one of 2015’s top five grossing tours in the process:"Hit after hit on a perfect summer night" – Billboard– The Adelaide AdvertiserAvailable for pre-order here , Concrete and Gold is the newest Foo Fighters music since 2015’s Saint Cecilia EP and the band’s first full-length album in three years. Concrete and Gold sees Foo Fighters add new dimensions to their trademark hard melodic rock n roll.The public’s first taste of the new album came in the form of the most enthusiastically received single in Foo Fighters history, the surprise hard rock anthem of the year “Run”, and its time-traveling mind-warp of a video directed by Dave Grohl himself.The clip for follow-up single, The Sky Is A Neighborhood was a Grohl family affair, with Dave sitting in the director’s chair once more and his two daughters Violet and Harper playing the lead roles in the(Rolling Stone) video With producer Greg Kurstin (Adele, Sia, Pink) at the helm, Concrete and Gold seamlessly combines hard rock extremes and pop sensibilities across those singles and nine more incredible tracks:– Dave GrohlThese dates will be the first time Australian and New Zealand fans will experience tracks fromConcrete and Gold live in all their glory, holding their own alongside Foo Fighters classics like Walk Times Like These among countless others.American alt-rockers Weezerwill be leaving Beverly Hills behind to join Foo Fighters as their very special guests at all Australian and New Zealand shows on the Concrete And Gold World Tour. These will be Weezer’s first shows in our countries since their acclaimed Blue Album Memories shows in 2013, and only their third AU & NZ tour ever in an illustrious 25+ year career defined by tracks like Say It Ain’t So Undone – The Sweater Song , and Island In The Sun The release of Weezer’s eleventh studio album Pacific Daydream is slated for Friday 27 October through Warner Music, with lead singles Feels Like Summer and Mexican Fender already receiving buzz from fans and critics alike.Each Australian and New Zealand show will feature a local opener –Surf punk three-piece Cosmic Kahuna will open the Perth show. Their mix of punk rock attitude and heavy metal riffs, bound together by the true grit of rock and roll, will get your blood pumping from the very first riff. Amyl and the Sniffers will open the Adelaide show. Since forming last year, the quartet has dished out their short, fast and much-loved punk rock to packed-out pubs across the country. DZ Deathrays will once again join Foo Fighters on tour, opening their Brisbaneshow. The Brisbane thrash/party duo opened two shows on Foo Fighters’ 2011 tour and are back to treat audiences to their electrifying sound once more.Revered rockers The Preatures will open the Sydney show, kicking off proceedings with a visceral live performance that has earned them a reputation of one of Australia’s most-acclaimed live acts.Known and loved for their wild and chaotic live performances, hardcore outfit Clowns will open the Melbourne show. The crowd will bear witness to a performance that is equal parts dangerous and frivolous, strap in.Dynamic and driving Wellington punk band Ayn Randy will open the Auckland show. With a sound duly spiked with shout-a-long hooks, expect a set filled with plenty of urgent punk on rip-roaring songs.Make no mistake: Foo Fighters’ Concrete and Gold Australian and New Zealand tour with special guests Weezer will be one for the history books. Act quick to secure your tickets to be part of one of the season’s most epic tours.