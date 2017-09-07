PRIORITY TICKET ACCESS FOR JB HI-FI ALBUM PRE-ORDERS

JB Hi-Fi customers in Australia and New Zealand who pre-order Concrete and GoldBEFORE 11pm AEST on Thursday 14 September will receive priority access to pre-sale tickets.

JB Hi-Fi pre-sale runs 24 hours from: Tue 19 Sep (10am AEST / 12noon NZST)

(or ends earlier if pre-sale allocation exhausted)





JB Hi-Fi pre-sale ticket limit: 4 per email address

One (1) code will be sent to the email used to pre-order per transaction.





FOO FIGHTERS - CONCRETE AND GOLD WORLD TOUR

with special guests WEEZER

plus local supports in each city





JANUARY & FEBRUARY 2018

Presented by Frontier Touring, Triple M, Mix 94.5, MAX (Aus) and

The Rock (NZ only)





Tuesday 19 September to Wednesday 20 September

(or ends earlier if pre-sale allocation exhausted)

Pre-sale timings staggered per show, visit website for more details





General public on sale from Friday 22 September (see timings below)





Sat 3 Feb | Mt Smart Stadium, Auckland, NZ (All Ages)

with Weezer and Ayn Randy

On sale: Fri 22 Sep (1pm NZST)