Following his phenomenally successful Boy Meets World
tour
across Europe, Grammy-Award winning and platinum-selling recording artist Drake
today announced that he will be
bringing the tour to Australia and New Zealand in November 2017. The tour
commences on Friday 3 November at Spark Arena in Auckland. It will then move on
to Australia for back-to-back shows at Sydney’s Qudos Bank Arena, one night at
Brisbane Entertainment Centre and two dates at Melbourne’s Rod Laver Arena.
Tickets for the tour go on general sale on Friday 15 September.
Drake has asserted himself as a trailblazer across the creative world - holding
the record for highest-grossing hip-hop tour, most streamed artist on Spotify
and Apple Music, most streamed album debut (384.8 million, knocking off his own
previous record), most streamed song on Spotify (One Dance
), most simultaneous songs
in the Billboard Hot 100, most number one hits on Billboard’s R&B/Hip-Hop
Chart, career high songs in the Billboard Hot 100 (157) and the list goes on.
Since debuting in the Billboard Hot 100 on May 23, 2009, he has never not been
in the Hot 100 chart. Drake commands massive influence in the hip-hop and
contemporary music space as he continues to create and dominate on a worldwide
scale.
DRAKE - BOY MEETS WORLD TOUR
Presented by Frontier Touring & Illusive Presents in association with Live
Nation
Tuesday 12
September to Thursday 14 September
(or ends earlier if
pre-sale allocation exhausted)
Pre-sale timings
staggered per show, visit website
for more details
General public on
sale from Friday 15 September - Times staggered, see below
Fri 3 Nov | Spark
Arena, Auckland, NZ (All Ages)
On sale: Fri 15 Sep
(12pm local time)
