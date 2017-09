DRAKE - BOY MEETS WORLD TOUR

Fri 3 Nov | Spark Arena, Auckland, NZ (All Ages)

On sale: Fri 15 Sep (12pm local time)

Following his phenomenally successful Boy Meets World tour across Europe, Grammy-Award winning and platinum-selling recording artist Drake today announced that he will be bringing the tour to Australia and New Zealand in November 2017. The tour commences on Friday 3 November at Spark Arena in Auckland. It will then move on to Australia for back-to-back shows at Sydney’s Qudos Bank Arena, one night at Brisbane Entertainment Centre and two dates at Melbourne’s Rod Laver Arena. Tickets for the tour go on general sale on Friday 15 September.Drake has asserted himself as a trailblazer across the creative world - holding the record for highest-grossing hip-hop tour, most streamed artist on Spotify and Apple Music, most streamed album debut (384.8 million, knocking off his own previous record), most streamed song on Spotify ( One Dance ), most simultaneous songs in the Billboard Hot 100, most number one hits on Billboard’s R&B/Hip-Hop Chart, career high songs in the Billboard Hot 100 (157) and the list goes on. Since debuting in the Billboard Hot 100 on May 23, 2009, he has never not been in the Hot 100 chart. Drake commands massive influence in the hip-hop and contemporary music space as he continues to create and dominate on a worldwide scale.