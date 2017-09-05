Music News - 10th Annual Waiata Maori Music Awards
05 September 2017 - 0 Comments
Three iconic Māori artists
will be honoured posthumously at the upcoming 10th annual Waiata Māori Music
Awards in Hastings next Friday, September 15.
- Celebrated 1970s singer Bunny Tekokiri Miha Wahi Walters will receive
the Music Industry Award.
Walters (Ngāi Te Rangi) was born and raised in Katikati in the Bay of Plenty
and his first single, Just Out of Reach was released in 1969. Three years later
his single Brandy, featuring the Yandell sisters, was released. The song
reached number four on the New Zealand pop charts, while another of
Walters’ songs, Take the Money, reached number 2. Walters was
inspired by the artists of his day including The Drifters and Tom Jones and is
remembered by those who loved his timeless music, as well as artists with whom
he performed and influenced during his time. Walters passed away in
December last year.
- Tainui waka performing arts stalwart Kiritokia e-te Tomairangi Adrianne Gail
Paki is this year’s recipient of the Keeper of Tradition Award. Paki,
the sister of the Māori king, died in April of this year. In 2016 she was made
a life member of the Tainui Cultural Trust for her contribution to kapa haka
over four decades performing and tutoring Taniwharau.
- Whanau of Canon Wiremu Te Tau Huata (CBE, QSO, MC) will accept the Music Composer’s Awardon his behalf at Friday’s Awards ceremony. Huata (Ngati Kahungungu) was a New
Zealand Anglican priest and military chaplain. Encouraged by Sir Apirana Ngata,
a young Huata enlisted and served in WWII as part of the 28th New Zealand
(Māori) Battalion and as a returned serviceman he composed many songs
that have become Māori anthems, most notably his rendition of How
Great Thou Art into Whakaaria mai. Other songs he is famous for include Tutira
Mai Ngā Iwi, Pā Mai and A.E.I.O.U. In 2016,
Whakaaria Mai, a special 60-minute stage production based on Huata’s life was
staged in New Zealand. Huata passed away in 1991.
The iconic award recipients are selected by a special awards committee. All
other awards categories are judged separately.
The 2017 Waiata Māori Music
Awards finalists are:
Best Māori Traditional
Album
Best Māori Urban Rap/Hip
Hop/RnB Album
Best Māori Urban
Roots/Reggae Album
Best Māori Male Solo
Artist
Best Māori Female Solo
Artist
Best Song by a Māori
Artist
Best Video by a Māori
Artist
There are currently no comments for this article. Please log in to add new comments.