6 Sep 2017
UsernamePassword

Remember Me? | Join | Recover
Click here to sign in via social networking

Music News - 10th Annual Waiata Maori Music Awards

10th Annual Waiata Maori Music Awards

05 September 2017 - 0 Comments

Three iconic Māori artists will be honoured posthumously at the upcoming 10th annual Waiata Māori Music Awards in Hastings next Friday, September 15.

- Celebrated 1970s singer Bunny Tekokiri Miha Wahi Walters will receive the Music Industry Award.  Walters (Ngāi Te Rangi) was born and raised in Katikati in the Bay of Plenty and his first single, Just Out of Reach was released in 1969. Three years later his single Brandy, featuring the Yandell sisters, was released. The song reached number four on the New Zealand pop charts, while another of Walters’ songs, Take the Money, reached number 2. Walters was inspired by the artists of his day including The Drifters and Tom Jones and is remembered by those who loved his timeless music, as well as artists with whom he performed and influenced during his time.  Walters passed away in December last year.
 
- Tainui waka performing arts stalwart Kiritokia e-te Tomairangi Adrianne Gail Paki is this year’s recipient of the Keeper of Tradition Award.  Paki, the sister of the Māori king, died in April of this year. In 2016 she was made a life member of the Tainui Cultural Trust for her contribution to kapa haka over four decades performing and tutoring Taniwharau.
 
- Whanau of Canon Wiremu Te Tau Huata (CBE, QSO, MC) will accept the Music Composer’s Awardon his behalf at Friday’s Awards ceremony. Huata (Ngati Kahungungu) was a New Zealand Anglican priest and military chaplain. Encouraged by Sir Apirana Ngata, a young Huata enlisted and served in WWII as part of the 28th New Zealand (Māori) Battalion and as a returned serviceman he composed many songs that have become Māori anthems, most notably his rendition of How Great Thou Art into Whakaaria mai.  Other songs he is famous for include Tutira Mai Ngā Iwi, Pā Mai and A.E.I.O.U.  In 2016, Whakaaria Mai, a special 60-minute stage production based on Huata’s life was staged in New Zealand. Huata passed away in 1991.
 
The iconic award recipients are selected by a special awards committee. All other awards categories are judged separately. 

The 2017 Waiata Māori Music Awards finalists are:
 
Best Māori Traditional Album
 
Grove Roots, Grove Roots
Auaha, Auaha
Tira, Maisey Rika
 
 
Best Māori Urban Rap/Hip Hop/RnB Album
 
Me, My Selfie & Ice Pro, Taipari Waaka
4108sis, Rugged and Wylde
AvonTales, Melodownz
 
 
Best Māori Urban Roots/Reggae Album
 
Grove Roots, Grove Roots
Dance Hall Vol 1, Israel Starr
 
Best Māori Pop Album
 
Tira, Maisey Rika
 
 
Best Māori Male Solo Artist
 
 
 
Best Māori Female Solo Artist
 
 
 
Best Song by a Māori Artist
 
Te Kura, Grove Roots
Mohaka, Toni Huata
Taku Mana, Maisey Rika
 
 
Best Māori Songwriter
 
 
 
Best Video by a Māori Artist
 
Lost Soul, Vallkyrie
Ru ana te Whenua, Alien Weaponry
New Take Over, Stan Walker
If Only, Teeks
Wairua, Maimoa

 

Prev: Dave Dobbyn - Nau Mai Ra (Welcome Home)

Comments

There are currently no comments for this article. Please log in to add new comments.

Return to News Archive

NZ Top 10 Singles

  • LOOK WHAT YOU MADE ME DO
    Taylor Swift
  • FRIENDS
    Justin Bieber And BloodPop
  • GLORIOUS
    Macklemore feat. Skylar Grey
  • NEW RULES
    Dua Lipa
  • DESPACITO (REMIX)
    Luis Fonsi And Daddy Yankee feat. Justin Bieber
  • FEELS
    Calvin Harris feat. Pharrell Williams, Katy Perry And Big Sean
  • SORRY NOT SORRY
    Demi Lovato
  • UNFORGETTABLE
    French Montana feat. Swae Lee
  • THUNDER
    Imagine Dragons
  • WILD THOUGHTS
    DJ Khaled feat. Rihanna And Bryson Tiller
View the Full NZ Top 40...
muzic.net.nz Logo
100% New Zealand Music
All content on this website is copyright to muzic.net.nz and other respective rights holders. Redistribution of any material presented here without permission is prohibited.
Report a ProblemReport A Problem