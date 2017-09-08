8 Sep 2017
  Dave Dobbyn - Nau Mai Ra (Welcome Home) - Released today

Dave Dobbyn - Nau Mai Ra (Welcome Home) - Released today

08 September 2017 - 0 Comments

Dave Dobbyn’s Welcome Home, one of New Zealand's most loved songs, has been re-­released in te reo on today (September 8th), to coincide with Māori Language Week.

Often described as ‘the unofficial anthem’, the song has been translated by Te Haumihiata Mason as Nau Mai Rā. This new version was recorded with backing vocals from Maimoa, who’s Maori TV show ‘Voices Of Our Future’ sets out through music to re­‐engage youth in the Māori language.

Dobbyn had no hesitation in embracing the collaboration. “Once I read Te Haumihiata Mason’s te reo translation, and her re­‐translation back into English, I was moved by the result. It’s such an honour to sing in te reo, a naturally poetic tongue.

“It’s quite a challenge, but Te Hau is a great teacher and I was charmed by both her coaching and support from Maimoa. I’m proud of our teamwork. I don't have any excuses now, for not immersing myself in the language. It’s like learning to play a new instrument.”


