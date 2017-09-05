Music News - Dave Dobbyn - Nau Mai Ra (Welcome Home)
05 September 2017 - 0 Comments
Dave Dobbyn
’s Welcome Home
, one of New Zealand's most loved songs, will be re-released in te reo on September 8th, to coincide with Māori Language Week.
Often described as ‘the unofficial anthem’, the song has been translated by Te Haumihiata Mason as Nau Mai Rā
. This new version was recorded with backing vocals from Maimoa, who’s Maori TV show ‘Voices Of Our Future’ sets out through music to re‐engage youth in the Māori language.
Dobbyn had no hesitation in embracing the collaboration. “Once I read Te Haumihiata Mason’s te reo translation, and her re‐translation back into English, I was moved by the result. It’s such an honour to sing in te reo, a naturally poetic tongue.
“It’s quite a challenge, but Te Hau is a great teacher and I was charmed by both her coaching and support from Maimoa. I’m proud of our teamwork. I don't have any excuses now, for not immersing myself in the language. It’s like learning to play a new instrument.”
There are currently no comments for this article. Please log in to add new comments.