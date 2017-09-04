Audiences loved Andrew London’s lyrics and laid-back singing along with ever so smoothie Nils Olsen’s sax and clarinet solos when they toured previously with Hot Club Sandwich.

Now in the Sandwich tradition they’re joined by Andrew’s wife Kirsten on bass to pronounce on the minutiae of middle class, middle aged, Middle Earth concerns, delivered in a deceptively innocuous 1940's swing style.

Over 20 years of touring has enabled songwriter London to gather material from the shearing sheds of Southland to the boardrooms of Auckland, leaving him free to pronounce on pretentious socialites, modern parenthood, male insecurities, the Internet, and much much more.

Expect intermittent forays into folk, blues, country and hip hop - plus poignancy and pathos from the Beatle-esque harmonies provided by Kirsten and Nils.

Itinerary

Tuesday 3 October Dinner 6.30pm Show 7.30pm Waipawa

CHB Municipal Theatre

$25, Dinner package $40

Book: www.eventfinda.co.nz or CHB Theatre

Wednesday 4 October 7.30pm Whakatane

Gateway Theatre

Adults $30, Concession $25, Child $5

Book: The Good Life

Thursday 5 October 7pm Opotiki

Deluxe Theatre

Adult $20’student $10

Book Deluxe Theatre

Friday 6 October 7pm Whitianga

Town Hall

Adult $20, Youth under 18 $10

Book: Paper Plus Whitianga

Saturday 7 October 7.30pm Coromandel

The Club Woollams Ave

$25, Concessions $20

Book: Coromandel Information Centre

Sunday 8 October 2.30pm Kauaeranga

Kauaeranga Hall

Door $20 pre-book $18

Book: 021 912 993, Lotus Realm Thames

or kauaerangahallmusic@gmail.com

Tuesday 10 October 7.30pm Tokoroa

Little Theatre

$20 Book: Tokoroa Clothing Company

Wednesday 11 October 7.30pm Wanganui

Royal Wanganui Opera House

Adult $28, Senior $25, Friend $23, Student $15

Book: at the venue or www.royaloperahouse.co.nz

Friday 13 October 7.30pm Picton

Little Theatre

$20

Book: Take Note Picton and Alyssums Blenheim

Saturday 14 October 8pm dinner from 6pm Mapua

The Playhouse Theatre

$20

Book: The Playhouse 03 540 2985

Sunday 15 October 8pm Onekaka

The Mussel Inn

$15

Door on the night

Tuesday 17 October 7.30pm Reefton

Reefton Club

Adults $20, Students $10, Family $50

Door sales or 03 732 8542 or 03 732 8111

Wednesday 18 October 8pm Barrytown

Barrytown Hall

$20 Door sales

Thursday 19 October 7.30pm Hokitika

Old Lodge Theatre

$20 Book: Regent Theatre

Saturday 21 October 8pm Balcairn

Balcairn Public Hall

$25 Book: Sefton Garage, Sally Mac’s Amberley

and Stan’s 7 Day Pharmacy Rangiora

Sunday 22 October 7.30pm Ashburton

Ashburton Trust Event Centre

Open Hat Night!

Monday 23 October 7pm Lincoln

The Laboratory

$15 Book: Over the bar

Wednesday 25 October 7.30pm Geraldine

Old Lodge Theatre

$25 Book: LOUK Clothing, Talbot St (no eftpos)

Thursday 26 October 7.30pm Oamaru

Inkbox Theatre, Opera House

$25+fees Book: Oamaru Opera House and Ticket direct

Friday 27 October 8pm Hawea

Lake Hawea Community Centre

Adult $25, Child $10

Book: Sailz café, OCD Café Wanaka Medical Centre

bookingslhcc@gmail.com

Saturday 28 October 7.30pm Cromwell

Presbyterian Church

Adults $25, SuperGold $20, Student/child $5

Book: Cromwell i-Site

Sunday 29 October 5pm Gore

Eastern Southland Gallery

$25 (concessions available)

Book: Eastern Southland Gallery

Tuesday 31 October 8pm Stewart Island

Community Centre

$20 Door sales

Arts On Tour NZ (AOTNZ) organises tours of outstanding New Zealand performers to rural and smaller centres in New Zealand. The trust receives funding from Creative New Zealand, support from Interislander, and liaises with local arts councils, repertory theatres and community groups to bring the best of musical and theatrical talent to country districts. The AOTNZ programme is environmentally sustainable – artists travel to their audiences rather than the reverse.