04 September 2017 - 0 Comments
Audiences loved Andrew London’s lyrics and laid-back singing along with ever so smoothie Nils Olsen’s sax and clarinet solos when they toured previously with Hot Club Sandwich.
Now in the Sandwich tradition they’re joined by Andrew’s wife Kirsten on bass to pronounce on the minutiae of middle class, middle aged, Middle Earth concerns, delivered in a deceptively innocuous 1940's swing style.
Over 20 years of touring has enabled songwriter London to gather material from the shearing sheds of Southland to the boardrooms of Auckland, leaving him free to pronounce on pretentious socialites, modern parenthood, male insecurities, the Internet, and much much more.
Expect intermittent forays into folk, blues, country and hip hop - plus poignancy and pathos from the Beatle-esque harmonies provided by Kirsten and Nils.
Itinerary
Tuesday 3 October Dinner 6.30pm Show 7.30pm Waipawa
CHB Municipal Theatre
$25, Dinner package $40
Book: www.eventfinda.co.nz or CHB Theatre
Wednesday 4 October 7.30pm Whakatane
Gateway Theatre
Adults $30, Concession $25, Child $5
Book: The Good Life
Thursday 5 October 7pm Opotiki
Deluxe Theatre
Adult $20’student $10
Book Deluxe Theatre
Friday 6 October 7pm Whitianga
Town Hall
Adult $20, Youth under 18 $10
Book: Paper Plus Whitianga
Saturday 7 October 7.30pm Coromandel
The Club Woollams Ave
$25, Concessions $20
Book: Coromandel Information Centre
Sunday 8 October 2.30pm Kauaeranga
Kauaeranga Hall
Door $20 pre-book $18
Book: 021 912 993, Lotus Realm Thames
or kauaerangahallmusic@gmail.com
Tuesday 10 October 7.30pm Tokoroa
Little Theatre
$20 Book: Tokoroa Clothing Company
Wednesday 11 October 7.30pm Wanganui
Royal Wanganui Opera House
Adult $28, Senior $25, Friend $23, Student $15
Book: at the venue or www.royaloperahouse.co.nz
Friday 13 October 7.30pm Picton
Little Theatre
$20
Book: Take Note Picton and Alyssums Blenheim
Saturday 14 October 8pm dinner from 6pm Mapua
The Playhouse Theatre
$20
Book: The Playhouse 03 540 2985
Sunday 15 October 8pm Onekaka
The Mussel Inn
$15
Door on the night
Tuesday 17 October 7.30pm Reefton
Reefton Club
Adults $20, Students $10, Family $50
Door sales or 03 732 8542 or 03 732 8111
Wednesday 18 October 8pm Barrytown
Barrytown Hall
$20 Door sales
Thursday 19 October 7.30pm Hokitika
Old Lodge Theatre
$20 Book: Regent Theatre
Saturday 21 October 8pm Balcairn
Balcairn Public Hall
$25 Book: Sefton Garage, Sally Mac’s Amberley
and Stan’s 7 Day Pharmacy Rangiora
Sunday 22 October 7.30pm Ashburton
Ashburton Trust Event Centre
Open Hat Night!
Monday 23 October 7pm Lincoln
The Laboratory
$15 Book: Over the bar
Wednesday 25 October 7.30pm Geraldine
Old Lodge Theatre
$25 Book: LOUK Clothing, Talbot St (no eftpos)
Thursday 26 October 7.30pm Oamaru
Inkbox Theatre, Opera House
$25+fees Book: Oamaru Opera House and Ticket direct
Friday 27 October 8pm Hawea
Lake Hawea Community Centre
Adult $25, Child $10
Book: Sailz café, OCD Café Wanaka Medical Centre
bookingslhcc@gmail.com
Saturday 28 October 7.30pm Cromwell
Presbyterian Church
Adults $25, SuperGold $20, Student/child $5
Book: Cromwell i-Site
Sunday 29 October 5pm Gore
Eastern Southland Gallery
$25 (concessions available)
Book: Eastern Southland Gallery
Tuesday 31 October 8pm Stewart Island
Community Centre
$20 Door sales
Arts On Tour NZ (AOTNZ) organises tours of outstanding New Zealand performers to rural and smaller centres in New Zealand. The trust receives funding from Creative New Zealand, support from Interislander, and liaises with local arts councils, repertory theatres and community groups to bring the best of musical and theatrical talent to country districts. The AOTNZ programme is environmentally sustainable – artists travel to their audiences rather than the reverse.
There are currently no comments for this article. Please log in to add new comments.